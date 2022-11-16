Tidal Unveils Accelerator, Enables Modern Migration to the Cloud

New platform overcomes migration complexities, saving companies 97% in OpEx by moving legacy applications to the cloud

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal, a SaaS company enabling organizations to migrate applications to the cloud, today released Accelerator, an enterprise software platform for cloud migration and modernization. Tidal Accelerator, an evolution of the company’s core product, is designed to make enterprise application migration accessible and cost-effective for companies regardless of size, industry or location. Accelerator is immediately available at tidalcloud.com, Azure Marketplace and AWS Marketplace.

Along with today’s announcement, Tidal is revealing its new brand positioning, validating its commitment to helping customers realize their business goals through “value first” transformations. Previously known as “Tidal Migrations”, the company’s suite of products has helped enterprises and public sector organizations modernize their businesses for over five years. With a fresh logo and website, the emphasis on software better positions Tidal to deliver on its growth strategy and increase relevance to customers and partners.

“This new visual identity and progression of Tidal’s core product reinforces our strategic direction as a SaaS company, where we strive for our customers to modernize their businesses through transformative cloud migrations,” said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal. “We continue to build products that are important for our customers in enterprise IT transformation.”

Launched in 2017, Tidal delivers a suite of products to discover, assess, plan, optimize and manage the workflow of migrating IT assets into the cloud. Built on Tidal’s core technology, Accelerator serves a variety of roles within a customer from senior management, to business or product owners, to cloud migration teams and IT engineers. With Tidal, organizations can:

+ Forecast the cost of operating in the cloud

+ Consolidate application and server inventories

+ Save 97% in OpEx by porting legacy apps to cloud-native

+ Reduce maintenance and licensing costs by up to 70%

+ Increase speed to market, competitive advantage and operational efficiency

The new platform significantly increases collaboration. Users can take advantage of automated discovery, reconciliation, and analysis of their existing infrastructure on a Projects dashboard that has been optimized for its most common use cases. Tidal Accelerator’s 6R Recommendation Engine automatically suggests transition strategies across a customer’s application portfolio, providing actionable insights for migration teams as they plan their cloud migration projects. Using Portfolio Insights, project managers and executive sponsors can better understand the ROI on migration projects, resources used over-time and technologies breakdown in one glance, while also tracking the progress of ongoing application cloud readiness assessments.

“Our customers are large global organizations, and seldom have only one migration project to tackle,” said Philip Rees, Chief Technology Officer at Tidal. “Having a consolidated view of all of the projects they are juggling has been extremely helpful to our customers’ senior executives and project managers.”

Tidal Accelerator is used by large organizations and enterprises globally, as well as government agencies, municipalities, logistics, non-banking financial institutions and telecommunications companies. To learn how customers are benefiting from Tidal Accelerator, please visit tidalcloud.com.

About Tidal

Tidal’s mission is to enable rapid transformation from Enterprise IT to the Cloud. The company achieves this with an application assessment platform, using a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable framework. The platform is designed and built specifically for enterprises to make high impact changes and informed decisions rapidly in their cloud migrations and transformation projects.

Using high-performance assessment and collaboration tools, the business priorities of Tidal’s customers are at the forefront of their cloud migration plans. Its collaborative platform, Accelerator, simplifies and automates the cloud migration planning process and uses a transformative cloud migration framework. Global customers can increase business agility and transcend labor shortages through Tidal’s scalable and automated migration processes, enabling cloud-native services for a modern business.

Tidal is a Migration & Modernization Software Competency Partner, Qualified Software Partner, Public Sector Partner, and Services Partner with Amazon Web Services. Tidal is also a Managed Partner, Co-Sell Ready Partner, and Gold ISV Partner of Microsoft.