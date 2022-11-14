'Vietnamese Goods Week' launched in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, November 14 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade officially opened the "Pride of Vietnamese goods - The essence of Vietnamese goods" week at a Co.opmart in Hà Nội on Sunday.

The event's purpose is to build an ecosystem for the enterprise community producing and trading Vietnamese goods.

This programme is organised annually by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on a national scale, with activities to encourage the consumption of Vietnamese goods through many incentives, promotions and discounts, giving priority to displaying Vietnamese products at attractive locations to stimulate consumer demand for Vietnamese goods.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also held the "Pride of Vietnamese goods – The essence of Vietnamese goods" festival within the programme's framework to identify Vietnamese goods nationally in Hà Nội last month. — VNS