Firm Announces Deal Closing For Niche Food Services & Distribution Firm
A Neumann & Associates, a market leading Mergers & Acquisitions headquartered in New Jersey just announced the sale of a Niche Food Services & Distribution FirmATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, US, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a market leading Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage advisory firm headquartered in New Jersey with multiple offices along the East Coast just announced the sale of a Niche Food Services & Distribution Firm.
This well-known Food Services and Distribution Firm provides a wide array of meal preparation and delivery to a diverse non-residential client base throughout the NJ region. The firm enjoys significant operating margins, documented profitability, and significant owner benefit. This business currently operates from a conveniently located 10,000 sq. ft. leased warehouse with office space. The company enjoys a strong competitive advantage in the service area through its many State and Local contracts as well as its “Approved Vendor “status with the NJ Department of Agriculture. The company projects an annual revenue growth rate of 20%+ per year with higher gross margins.
As in many previous transactions, A Neumann & Associates provided the introduction to various acquisition lenders for this $3mio transaction and was fundamental in arranging the financing for the acquisition of the company.
# # #
A Neumann & Associates, LLC is a professional mergers & acquisitions and business broker firm having assisted business owners and buyers in the business valuation and business transfer process for the past 20 years. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, the company has senior trusted professionals with a deep knowledge base in multiple field offices along the East Coast and has performed thousands of business valuations and deal closings in its history. The firm’s competitive transaction fees are based on successfully completing transactions. For more information, please contact A Neumann & Associates, LLC. at 732-872-6777 or Info@NeumannAssociates.com
Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
+1 732-872-6777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
A LIfestyle Change