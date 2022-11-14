Health Centered Dentistry Releases New Guide on Causes and Prevention of Periodontal Disease
EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage, Alaska just released a new guide on the causes and prevention of periodontal disease. And as this disease can affect adults of every age and gender, knowing the signs to look for can be critical in the treatment and prevention of this disease.
Periodontal disease is a condition where the gums become inflamed due to bacteria building up along the gum line. If proper dental hygiene regimens are not adhered to, this can lead to the buildup of bacteria and the onset of periodontal disease.
Additionally, infection in the gums can spread into the bloodstream and affect the heart, lungs, and other organs. And there are indications through extensive research that periodontal disease may be genetic – particularly when considering early-onset forms of this disease. However, there are a few common signs to look out for in order to detect periodontal disease.
A few of these common signs include:
• Gum recession
• Chronic bad breath
• Loose or missing teeth
• Tooth pain and sensitivity to hot or cold foods
• A change in bite
• Inflamed or bleeding gums
In order to reduce the likelihood of developing periodontal disease, holistic dentists recommend practicing proper oral hygiene, including brushing and flossing twice daily and visiting a dentist regularly for checkups and deep cleanings.
Dental health actually affects the health of the entire body. And if dental health isn’t adequately maintained, this can lead to further complications such as heart disease and other serious health problems.
In order to ensure that optimal dental health is maintained, seeking out a competent and reputable holistic dentist can be the best solution. And the dental professionals at Health Centered Dentistry can offer these services in Anchorage, Alaska.
Health Centered Dentistry has been assisting Alaskans with healthy, holistic options for dental care for the last two decades. And if you’d like to learn more about the signs of periodontal disease, or to schedule an appointment, you can reach out to Health Centered Dentistry via the company website.
Rachael Middleton
Periodontal disease is a condition where the gums become inflamed due to bacteria building up along the gum line. If proper dental hygiene regimens are not adhered to, this can lead to the buildup of bacteria and the onset of periodontal disease.
Additionally, infection in the gums can spread into the bloodstream and affect the heart, lungs, and other organs. And there are indications through extensive research that periodontal disease may be genetic – particularly when considering early-onset forms of this disease. However, there are a few common signs to look out for in order to detect periodontal disease.
A few of these common signs include:
• Gum recession
• Chronic bad breath
• Loose or missing teeth
• Tooth pain and sensitivity to hot or cold foods
• A change in bite
• Inflamed or bleeding gums
In order to reduce the likelihood of developing periodontal disease, holistic dentists recommend practicing proper oral hygiene, including brushing and flossing twice daily and visiting a dentist regularly for checkups and deep cleanings.
Dental health actually affects the health of the entire body. And if dental health isn’t adequately maintained, this can lead to further complications such as heart disease and other serious health problems.
In order to ensure that optimal dental health is maintained, seeking out a competent and reputable holistic dentist can be the best solution. And the dental professionals at Health Centered Dentistry can offer these services in Anchorage, Alaska.
Health Centered Dentistry has been assisting Alaskans with healthy, holistic options for dental care for the last two decades. And if you’d like to learn more about the signs of periodontal disease, or to schedule an appointment, you can reach out to Health Centered Dentistry via the company website.
Rachael Middleton
Health Centered Dentistry
+1 907-276-4537
email us here