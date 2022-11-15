ArchLynk Opens a New Centre of Excellence for SAP Supply Chain Implementation and Support Services in Tirunelveli
We don’t want to build just offices but also a community that thrives and is well represented by the brand ArchLynk.””TIRUNELVELI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArchLynk, a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain Consulting and Global Trade Solutions, opened its new Centre of Excellence for SAP Support and Supply Chain Implementation Services at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on 7th November 2022. Novigo and Krypt recently merged to form ArchLynk, a combined entity that brings together their industry-leading expertise in Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Services. The new ArchLynk office will be located at the ELCOT IT Park, Gangaikondan IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
The grand opening ceremony was attended by local dignitaries of the region including Dr. Hariharan, Director, Anna University, Dr. Kalidas Muragavel, Principal, National Engineering Collage, Mr. Avinash Kumar, IPS, City Commissioner of Police, Mr. V.S. Kumaresam, Tirunelveli District Judge, Mr. Palani Shankar, AVP Infosys, Mr. Jayaprakash, President of Rotary & MD, Vijaytool Room, Madurai, and Dr. GG, Antony Raj & Rai, Annai Velankani Group of Hospitals, Tirunelveli and many other guests. The ArchLynk global leadership team was led by Sekhar Puli, Chief Executive Officer, and Joerg Rohde, Chief Strategy Officer, ArchLynk.
“There are more than 450 engineering colleges under Anna University and every year we have 120,000 - 170,000 fresh graduates coming from these leading institutes. Unlike other IT organizations that choose Chennai, Bangalore, or Hyderabad to expand operations, ArchLynk has come to the right location. I congratulate the ArchLynk team for providing brand new opportunities and exposure for local students with a global organization,” said Dr. Hariharan, Director of Anna University. “I suggest that ArchLynk gives preference to students from villages studying in Government institutions to screen them and further train them in the SAP domain to be industry ready.”
“We see significant value in setting up this Centre of Excellence for SAP Support & Implementation Services at Tirunelveli, the Oxford of South. There is an evident shift in how Indian IT companies are building their future offices and recruiting talent from satellite cities. Running global operations from larger Indian cities like Bangalore, Chennai or Hyderabad is quite challenging in the present Indian IT landscape, however with Government’s help, the SEZ set-up, and great network infrastructure moving operations to cities like Tirunelveli is extremely important to leverage world-class amenities and the incredible regional talent,” said Sekhar Puli, CEO ArchLynk. “We don’t want to build just offices but also a community that thrives and is well represented by the brand ArchLynk.”
"The demand for SAP Consulting Services in the supply chain domain is high and we see immense potential in this region given that our India Operations have been fundamental to our world-class service levels across industries. Under the combined banner of ArchLynk, we will foster strong and lasting relationships with local universities to build an ecosystem of skilled SAP Consultants here at Tirunelveli,” said Joerg Rohde, CSO, ArchLynk. “We are keen on repeating our proven success with our newest office and look forward to empowering the youth with our exceptional in-house skill development program in the latest technologies that support global supply chain operations.”
The new office at Tirunelveli will serve as an integral part of ArchLynk’s global delivery network and function as a Global Centre of Excellence for SAP Implementation and Support Services assisting customers worldwide in their digital transformation journeys. The expansion into Tirunelveli will help the company tap into the diverse talent pool of the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala creating job opportunities for graduates from neighboring cities.
About ArchLynk
ArchLynk is a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions. ArchLynk was established as a merger between Novigo and Krypt to bring the unparalleled expertise of both the companies in global trade and supply chain consulting domain to global customers. Novigo, a global leader in Supply Chain execution consulting services for SAP's Digital Supply Chain (TM, EWM, YL, GTT, EM, LBN) platforms, has successfully delivered the most SAP Supply Chain Execution/TM Implementation projects among all SAP service partners. Krypt has been operating globally as an SAP partner for Global Trade and Supply Chain since 2008. Krypt has helped numerous customers across the globe leverage SAP solutions to reduce costs and enhance efficiencies to gain a competitive edge. Together as ArchLynk, the company aims to provide customers with world-leading service levels with innovative SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions.
