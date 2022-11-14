AHN's Monroeville Surgery Center ranked #1 in Pennsylvania and #10 in the Country in Newsweek List of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and number 10 in the United States on Newsweek's latest list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and number 10 in the United States on Newsweek's latest list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. AHN's Westmoreland Outpatient Center and Bethel Park Surgery Center also made Newsweek's list, and were ranked # 4 and #8 in Pennsylvania, respectively.

Along with endorsements from medical professionals, Newsweek bases its rankings on publicly reported performance data for each facility, as analyzed by research partner, Statista. Centers making the Newsweek list represent the top five percent of over 5,000 Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery centers in the United States.

This marks the third year Newsweek has published its list of America's best surgery centers to help readers make well informed choices when seeking surgical care among the many available options.

"Newsweek's recognition of our surgery centers is a tremendous show of confidence in the exceptional quality of care that our outstanding team of caregivers provide at these award-winning facilities," said Frank Costa MD, Monroeville Surgery Center Medical Director.

AHN's Monroeville Surgery Center opened its doors in 2013, and since then has expanded the services it provides to patients considerably. The Center offers a full complement of surgical specialties, including urology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and gynecology, however the majority of procedures performed at the site are orthopaedic.

"Recently, our orthopaedic surgeons have begun performing same-day total hip and knee replacements, which is very exciting for patients who are appropriate candidates for them," said Karen Maloney, Vice President of AHN's Ambulatory Surgery Centers. "The ability to have the operation in the morning and then return home later in the afternoon to begin their recovery in the comfort of their own home is extremely appealing to most patients."

AHN was the first health system in the greater western Pennsylvania region to begin performing joint replacement procedures in the ambulatory surgery center setting.

AHN's surgery centers also routinely score top marks for patient satisfaction, largely due to the proficiency, skill, camaraderie, and compassion demonstrated by the care team, which patients see—and feel, Maloney said. "The goal is that each and every patient who chooses our surgery program feels as though they are the only one receiving the care and attention of the entire surgical team."

"To be recognized by Newsweek among the best surgery centers in the country is a tremendous honor," said Dr. Sricharan Chalikonda, Chief of Clinical Operations and chair of the Surgical Institute for AHN. "Patients who entrust their surgical care to AHN can expect to receive it from highly skilled, caring professionals, and our ASC staff treat that expectation with great respect. They are very deserving of this recognition and should be proud of the outstanding work they do and the difference they make in the lives of our patients."

AHN's Westmoreland Endoscopy Center opened in January 2018 to perform outpatient gastroenterology procedures. AHN's Bethel Park Surgery Center is located at the network's Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion and opened in October 2015. It is a multi-specialty full-service ASC, where orthopedic, gastroenterology, general surgery and pain management are just a few of the specialty surgeries offered.

###

About the Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Media Contact

JoAnne Clobus, Allegheny Health Network, 724-651-3205, joanne.clobus@highmarkhealth.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network