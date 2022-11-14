Kenya warns climate change will affect performance in sports

Kenya is worried that things could get worse in the world of sports if drastic steps are not taken to arrest the impact of climate change that is already affecting sportsmen and women’s way of life. Without action on climate change, the world is in danger of losing hosting athletics activities in certain places or times impacted by rising global temperatures.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba sais sports can play an important role in addressing the impact of climate change.

“That is why The United Nations General Assembly in Resolution 75/18 recognises Sports as an enabler for sustainable development,” added Namwamba, noting that for the world to achieve this, concerted effort from sportspersons and sporting organisations is required.

Namwamba said that Athletics Kenya has taken a leading role in the world of sport through a commitment to reduce 50 percent of its emissions by 2030 and reaching a net-zero by 2040.

In collaboration with international organizations such as United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and Stockholm Environment Institute, Athletics Kenya have joint activities that include air quality monitoring in sports facilities and improved waste management.