Amidst Record Momentum, Expert Marketing Advisors Wins Three Awards
Marketing Firm Wins Bronze Stevie Award for Best Female Entrepreneur; Top B2B Service Provider by UpCity and Finalist in The Business Intelligence Group Awards
We are committed to serving our clients with game-changing marketing ideas and execution that achieves their business goals and look forward to successfully building on this momentum.”REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, the essential marketing alliance for brands inspiring customer experiences announced it has won three awards, reflecting the firm's year of successful growth that’s driven by the deep pool of marketing experts that deliver results, even in unpredictable economies.
— Courtney Kehl, Founder and Principal, Expert Marketing Advisors
The firm’s Principal and Founder Courtney Kehl, was named a bronze recipient for the Best Female Entrepreneur – Business Services category in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. The team of Expert Marketing Advisors was also recognized as a top B2B service provider by UpCity, a Gartner Company, that serves as a resource to connect businesses to service providers they can trust, and by The Business Intelligence Group as a finalist in the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, UpCity Awards Program and The Business Intelligence Group for our team’s hard work, dedication and creativity,“ said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors. “We are committed to serving our clients across all industries with game-changing marketing ideas and execution that achieves their business goals and look forward to successfully building on this momentum.”
19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honors women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run - worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. And this year, over 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration across more than 100 categories. Of these extensive categories, Courtney Kehl was named a bronze recipient and was one of the few who received an above average score from more than 200 business professionals around the world.
UpCity, a Gartner Company Awards Program
The UpCity Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. This year, Expert Marketing Advisors is recognized as a top B2B service provider that enhances the positive image of small businesses to their customers and their community.
Business Intelligence Group Awards
Exposing and promoting great stories is what helps businesses drive growth. And the Public Relations & Marketing Excellence Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group acknowledges the agencies, teams, and individuals who have delivered quantifiable business results for their respective clients. This year, Expert Marketing Advisors has been named a 2022 finalist.
Expert Marketing Advisors provides businesses with the partnership needed to quickly tackle the biggest marketing challenges with unmatched industry talent to inspire customer experiences. It has built a strong customer base in the tech industry by delivering significant, measured results for organizations. To see other awards Expert Marketing Advisors has won and to learn more about the agency, visit here, or reach out to email@expertmarketingadvisors.com.
Celeste Malia
Expert Marketing Advisors
email us here