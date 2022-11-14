Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,670 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week is Nov. 13 - 19, 2022

NASHVILLE—To celebrate the state’s rich agricultural and forestry foundation, Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week will be observed Nov. 13-19, 2022. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hopes advocates will take part in educating young students about agriculture and forestry.

“Agricultural education is key to long-term success of our state,” Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Highlighting ag literacy brings a focus on young people and the role they’ll play in the future of ag and forestry industries in Tennessee. TDA, educators, and agricultural stakeholders play a significant role in sharing the story of farm life with students.”

Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week was designed to enhance and provide guidance and opportunities for new and innovative agriculture literacy programs. TDA staff will visit schools in their communities to read agriculturally accurate books and share their farming and forestry experiences with students.

Tennessee 4-H and FFA members will also visit younger students during Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week to share the opportunities they’ve enjoyed through involvement in agriculture. Citizens who wish to visit a classroom and connect with youth may reach out to their local schools to find out what opportunities are available during the week.

You just read:

Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week is Nov. 13 - 19, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.