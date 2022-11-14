Jia He Chinese Restaurant presents sumptuous Dim Sum Buffets from Weekday Dim Sum Galore to Weekend Dim Sum Brunch

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Dim Sum Buffet

Inclusive of some Main dishes and the Peking Duck promotional offer.

SINGAPORE, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indulge in the gastronomic delights with Jia He Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet extended till 30 December 2022, and Jia He Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch Buffet extended to 26 December 2022.

Each dish at Jia He is created with “harmony” as the pivot, Jia He Chinese Restaurant also strives to serve a gastronomic food journey through a well-thought balanced menu that is affordable and meant to serve our diners. One would find classic Chinese delicacies to exquisite surprises in the

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Dim Sum Buffet with a spread ideal for those who truly love Dim Sum and the Chinese cuisine.

Bringing the Jia He philosophy to life is the team of founders who are F&B veterans hailing from different strengths.

The founders invite guests to take delight in the Jia He experience – one that is marked by culinary mastery and artistry, exemplary service, and a reasonably priced menu both families and business associates will enjoy.

The first Jia He Chinese Restaurant opened in November 2019, featuring an interplay of culinary skills that

Jia He provides for diners to savour a medley of time-honored Chinese delicacies and popular dishes with artisanal finesse.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet Menu:

3 Oct to (new extension date) 30 Dec 2022

Each Table dining session is available for 1hour 45mins for the Buffet

Adult (minimum 4 persons) $29.80++

Child (5 to 12 years old) $21.80++

Adult (2 to 3 pax) $37.80++

Child (5 to 12 years old) $21.80++

The signature dishes at Jia He Chinese Restaurant include Steamed Ba Kut Teh Xiao Long Bao (limited to 1 serving per table), Steamed Seafood Dumpling with Bonito Flakes, Steamed Assorted Mushroom Dumpling with Butterfly Pea Flower (3 pcs per order).

The fried Dim Sum dishes are skillfully created by the culinary team, include Crisp fried Seafood Wasabi Roll with Crispy Vermicelli, Crisp-fried Kurobuta Pork with Bell Pepper and Yam Dumpling, Crisp-fried Bean Skin Roll with Seaweed, the popular Fried Carrot Cake with X.O. Sauce

Finish off the meal, with desserts that would be a perfect balance to the Dim Sum Galore, such as Chilled Mango Cream with Sago and Pomelo, Chilled Osmanthus Jelly to Warm Red Bean Soup with Peach Resin and Lotus Seeds and more (to choose 2).

The Mains is an absolute draw with 2 items to choose from (limited to 1 serving per table) in the

Jia He Weekday Dim Sum Galore Menu such as Curry Prawn with Vermicelli in Claypot (actual price is $28++ at ala carte small), indulge in the Wok-fried Kurobuta Pork Cube with Wild Mushroom and Chinese Yam to Stir-fried French Beans with Minced Pork and Preserved Olive Leaves, to Wok-fried Hor Fun with Sliced Beef and Stewed Ee-fu Noodle with Chives and Mushrooms.

For Dim Sum lovers, to accompany your Dim Sum Galore, have the attractive promotional dish that is “Whole Roasted Peking Duck with second serving at only $50++ per duck (Usual Price at $83++ at Jia He Chinese Restaurant) with Second Serving options of cooking style.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch Menu:

1 Oct to (new extension date) 26 Dec 2022

Each Table dining session is only at about 2 hours for the Buffet.

First Session on Saturday and Sunday at 10.45am to 12.45am

Second Session on Saturday and Sunday at 1pm to 3pm

Adult (minimum 4 persons) $34.80++

Child (5 to 12 years old) $23.00++

Adult (2 to 3 pax) $43.80++

Child (5 to 12 years old) $23.00++

The signature dishes include Steamed Crabmeat and Chives Dumpling, Steamed Ba Kut Teh Xiao Long Bao (Limited to 1 serving per table), Steamed Seafood Dumpling with Bonito Flakes, Steamed Assorted Mushroom Dumpling with Butterfly Pea Flower.

The 3 Main dishes inclusion is also the attraction, especially at the Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekend Brunch with 3 delicious Main dishes to choose from (with one serving per table) from the Weekend Dim Sum Brunch Buffet menu.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

https://jiahe.com.sg

Reservations: (65) 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Whatsapp: (65) 9067 0828 / (65) 8870 8988

enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

Explore the Eshop https://shop.jiahe.com.sg/