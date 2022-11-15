InstrumentiX and FMADIO Launch Integrated 100G Capture and Analytics Platform

Instrumentix logo FMADIO Logo

FPGA-backed capture rate of 100Gbps, New industry standard for capture performance, Instrumentation and analytics for trading and market data environments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InstrumentiX, a leader in performance monitoring and analytics for global financial markets, and FMADIO, the world’s leading 10G 40G 100G packet capture appliance vendor, today announced the availability of their 100G Analytics platform the x-100.

The exponential increase in trading related data volumes over recent years, has accelerated the take up of higher capacity infrastructure and 100Gbps deployments. Correspondingly a new generation of high-performance capture and analytics is required to tackle the vastly increased throughput and provide the insight to understand the link between technology efficiency and trading performance, crucial in the drive to optimise execution outcomes and customer experience.

The x-100 establishes a new industry standard for sustained capture performance and analytics, combining FMADIO’s heritage as the world leader in packet capture appliances with InstrumentiX’s multi-award winning xMetrics® monitoring and analytics solution to support the ever-increasing demands of today’s electronic markets.

Highlights include:

FPGA-backed sustained capture rate of 100Gbps

Burst capture rate of 200Gbps

3.2ns-resolution hardware timestamping

Lossless capture of 148.88 million packets a second

Single pane of glass to monitor all Execution, Market Data, Infrastructure and Network performance

Powerful Correlation & Root Cause Analysis, delivering against use cases that are impossible with legacy solutions

Proactive monitoring and fully customisable multi-factor adaptive alerting

xMetrics® facilitates powerful data enrichment and transformation by allowing the user to interact directly with the data it is creating. This critical feature not only allows external data to be used in enrichment, but more importantly allows for the introduction of User Defined Functions into the instrumentation path that can be used to transform – in real time - any and all data. Given the availability of this key feature, emerging and future requirements can be tackled with ease.

“We are delighted to be able to announce the availability of the x-100, made possible due to our partnership with FMADIO.” said Steve Hicks, InstrumentiX Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “Instrumentation is crucial in providing constant verifiable execution efficiency, safeguarding customer experience and driving operational improvement. The integration of these two market-leading solutions into a single platform offers both the most cost-conscious and the most feature-demanding clients a solution unmatched by any competing vendor. “

“We are thrilled to have InstrumentiX as the launch partner for the FMADIO Flex partner program.” said Aaron Foo, Founder and CEO of FMADIO. “The x-100 is a disruptive offering to the trading market, providing outstanding packet capture and trade instrumentation capabilities in a highly competitive package. We have no doubt that this joint solution combines excellence in performance and functionality with value-for-money that is unmatched in the industry.”

The x-100 is available now for performance testing and evaluation.

To find out more about the x-100 please visit www.instrumentix.co.uk

ENDS

About InstrumentiX

InstrumentiX is a leader in performance monitoring and analytics for global financial markets.

xMetrics®, their award winning, high performance, modular trading infrastructure monitoring and analytics platform provides end-to-end, real-time oversight of some of the world’s most complex trading environments. InstrumentiX is committed to continuous innovation and xMetrics® ensures market participants receive the actionable insight and transparency needed to optimise execution outcomes and customer experience, drive business improvement, and comply with regulatory requirements.

InstrumentiX takes immense pride in partnering with their clients to help them achieve competitive edge.

About FMADIO

FMADIO is a global leader in affordable, high-quality, high-performance packet capture systems and analytics platforms.

Originally Founded in 2007 in Tokyo Japan by veteran hardware and software engineer Aaron Foo, FMADIO has expanded with staff and operations on every major continent. FMADIO is an engineering-first company that prides itself on building the best hardware and software that interoperates with customers’ existing infrastructure and partners’ software.

The FMADIO Flex program formalises the partnerships that are an important part of the company’s business, by creating innovative and flexible solutions to meet customers’ needs.

To find out more about FMADIO please visit their website at www.fmad.io

Media Contacts

Zena Watt

zena.watt@instrumentix.co.uk

Tel: +44 207 030 3791