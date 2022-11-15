Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,969 in the last 365 days.

Prince of Travel Offers Hotel Bookings with Exclusive Benefits for Luxury Travelers

Prince of Travel logo long

Prince of Travel logo long

Booking hotel

Booking hotel

Prince of Travel is excited to announce that travelers can now book hotels directly through them!

We work with the world’s major hotel chains to give you additional benefits compared to booking directly with the hotel, without the added fees!”
— Ricky Zhang
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince of Travel, the website dedicated to helping Canadians raise their travel game, is excited to announce that travelers can now book hotels directly through them!

“Prince of Travel’s experienced team of travel advisors will work with you to craft your ideal hotel stay,” says founder Ricky. “We work with the world’s major hotel chains to give you additional benefits compared to booking directly with the hotel, without the added fees!”

Travel aficionados throughout Canada rely on Prince of Travel's tips and advice to explore the world at a fraction of the cost, which now includes booking hotels directly through them. Booking directly through Prince of Travel, travelers can now get more of their hotel stays with exclusive benefits when staying at luxury hotels, including:
- Daily breakfast for two people
- $100 (USD) hotel credit
- Welcome amenity
- One-category room upgrade, subject to availability
- Early check-in and/or late check-out, subject to availability
- Additional property-specific promotions

“We are now working directly with luxury hotels chains like St. Regis, Waldorf Astoria, Four Seasons, and Rosewood, as well as upscale brands and a wide range of independent luxury properties, to provide travelers with the hotel stay they have come to expect, with even more amenities!” Ricky continues.
Prince of Travel offers clients access to preferred partner programs, which give travelers additional benefits! The participating programs include:
- Virtuoso
- Marriott STARS & Luminous
- Hilton Impresario
- Hyatt Privé
- Accor STEP
- Four Seasons Preferred Partner
- Rosewood Elite
- Shangri-La Luxury Circle
- Mandarin Oriental Fan Club
And more!

To get started on booking a hotel stay directly with Prince of Travel, submit an inquiry today! Specific questions can be directed to the PrinceofTravel.com contact page or by joining the Prince of Travel Elites Facebook Group.

About PrinceofTravel.com

Some of the most satisfying and luxurious travel experiences can be virtually free, simply by maximizing travel rewards. Prince of Travel was founded to help Canadian consumers raise their travel game and inspire them to head out into the world and learn more about all it has to offer.

Prince of Travel is a popular online destination for those seeking advice and guidance when selecting the right credit card for their needs. Visitors seeking to maximize their credit card rewards and points game are encouraged to use the free dynamic tools offered on the Canadian credit card page.

Ricky Zhang
Prince of Travel
+1 541-829-0058
sam@princeoftravel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Prince of Travel Offers Hotel Bookings with Exclusive Benefits for Luxury Travelers

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.