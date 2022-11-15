Prince of Travel Offers Hotel Bookings with Exclusive Benefits for Luxury Travelers
Prince of Travel is excited to announce that travelers can now book hotels directly through them!
We work with the world’s major hotel chains to give you additional benefits compared to booking directly with the hotel, without the added fees!”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince of Travel, the website dedicated to helping Canadians raise their travel game, is excited to announce that travelers can now book hotels directly through them!
“Prince of Travel’s experienced team of travel advisors will work with you to craft your ideal hotel stay,” says founder Ricky. “We work with the world’s major hotel chains to give you additional benefits compared to booking directly with the hotel, without the added fees!”
Travel aficionados throughout Canada rely on Prince of Travel's tips and advice to explore the world at a fraction of the cost, which now includes booking hotels directly through them. Booking directly through Prince of Travel, travelers can now get more of their hotel stays with exclusive benefits when staying at luxury hotels, including:
- Daily breakfast for two people
- $100 (USD) hotel credit
- Welcome amenity
- One-category room upgrade, subject to availability
- Early check-in and/or late check-out, subject to availability
- Additional property-specific promotions
“We are now working directly with luxury hotels chains like St. Regis, Waldorf Astoria, Four Seasons, and Rosewood, as well as upscale brands and a wide range of independent luxury properties, to provide travelers with the hotel stay they have come to expect, with even more amenities!” Ricky continues.
Prince of Travel offers clients access to preferred partner programs, which give travelers additional benefits! The participating programs include:
- Virtuoso
- Marriott STARS & Luminous
- Hilton Impresario
- Hyatt Privé
- Accor STEP
- Four Seasons Preferred Partner
- Rosewood Elite
- Shangri-La Luxury Circle
- Mandarin Oriental Fan Club
And more!
To get started on booking a hotel stay directly with Prince of Travel, submit an inquiry today! Specific questions can be directed to the PrinceofTravel.com contact page or by joining the Prince of Travel Elites Facebook Group.
About PrinceofTravel.com
Some of the most satisfying and luxurious travel experiences can be virtually free, simply by maximizing travel rewards. Prince of Travel was founded to help Canadian consumers raise their travel game and inspire them to head out into the world and learn more about all it has to offer.
Prince of Travel is a popular online destination for those seeking advice and guidance when selecting the right credit card for their needs. Visitors seeking to maximize their credit card rewards and points game are encouraged to use the free dynamic tools offered on the Canadian credit card page.
