Nakano Warehouse & Transportation to Establish Warehouse and Distribution Facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp., a Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company, will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in the City of Chesapeake at 2200 Steppingstone Square in Greenbrier North Commerce Park. Virginia successfully competed with South Carolina for the project, which will create 25 new jobs.

“Virginia’s reputation as a world-class logistics hub is reinforced by Nakano Warehouse & Transportation’s new operation in the City of Chesapeake,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The supply chain industry in the Commonwealth continues to gain momentum, in large part due to The Port of Virginia’s unparalleled infrastructure. We look forward to supporting this global company’s success in Hampton Roads.”

“We are excited to welcome Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp. to Virginia and are confident that our multimodal transportation system will support the company’s growing distribution operations,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The City of Chesapeake’s strategic location and proximity to The Port of Virginia continues to attract and retain supply chain investment, and we appreciate Nakano’s confidence in the Commonwealth.”

“On our 50th anniversary of U.S. operations, we are pleased to partner with the City of Chesapeake and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mr. Shinichi Nakano, President and Chief Executive Officer. “August 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of our operations in Japan, and our logistics facility in Virginia will be fundamental to the development of this area.”

“This is an exciting and important investment in the City of Chesapeake,” said Rick West, Mayor of Chesapeake. “The investment from Nakano Warehouse and Transportation represents another strategic partner in the city for companies to utilize and grow their business. It also shows that Chesapeake is player in the global market and continues to bring in new international investment that helps the city grow and expand its services.”

“The Hampton Roads Alliance is thrilled to join the City of Chesapeake and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in welcoming Nakano to the region,” said Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Alliance. “Hampton Roads’ strategic location and Chesapeake’s large cluster of international companies, and in particular Japanese firms, make Chesapeake the perfect choice for Nakano’s first East Coast location. Anchored by the Port of Virginia, the Hampton Roads distribution and logistics activities are growing at a record pace, and we have no doubt that Nakano will help continue that trajectory of success.”

“Virginia’s expanding port infrastructure and its access to domestic and global markets continue to attract international investment,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We worked diligently with our partners to attract Nakano Warehouse and Transportation to Chesapeake, where it will provide supply-chain management for several companies within the market. The Port of Virginia is always looking for opportunities to collaborate and attract companies with the caliber of Nakano to take advantage of this port, which is the East Coast’s premiere global gateway.”

“I am thrilled to see this partnership for a $14 million investment in the City of Chesapeake by Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.,” said Senator Lionell Spruill. “Chesapeake is a great place to work and live and I welcome this expansion in my district.”

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp. has 10 bases across Japan and a U.S. branch headquartered in California. Nakano strives to meet the needs of various customers including large-scale cargo, high-mix, small-lot, long-term, or short-term. The company specializes in general truck transportation, airmail handling, freight forwarding, marine transportation, warehousing, trunk rooms, packing industry, correspondence delivery, and importing and exporting. Nakano opened its first U.S. warehouse in Rancho Dominguez, California in 1972.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Chesapeake, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.