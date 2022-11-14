Urban South Brewery Spreads Holiday Cheer with Black Friday Beer Releases and Events
Experience Holiday Cheer and Festivities at both of the brewery’s taproom locations: New Orleans and Houston
We are excited to be holding several family-friendly events this holiday season…and offering a delicious and flavorful beverage selection for all to enjoy and experience.”NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery is hosting Black Friday festivities and specialty beer releases at both its New Orleans and Houston taproom locations on Friday, November 25, 2022. The New Orleans taproom will host 15 local vendors at a makers market and the Houston taproom will be hosting a family and pet-friendly Harry Potter movie night for fans to enjoy on the projector screen, in addition to ongoing festivities at both locations.
— Jacob Landry, Co-Founder and President of Urban South Brewery
New Orleans Taproom, Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street
Event:
- Black Friday Holiday Market, November 25 at 12pm - Enjoy a holiday makers market and special Urban South Black Friday deals. Guests may grab a beer and a burger from the brewery’s on-site food truck, Urban Smash, and enjoy shopping from a wide variety of vibrant local vendors.
Beer Releases:
- S’More the Merrier - This special release beer will be packaged in a 500ml matte black bottle and sealed with wax. It’s a deliciously flavorful bourbon barrel-aged smoked s’mores stout. 10% ABV
- Paradise Park Special 750 ml release - Fan-favorite Paradise Park American Lager will be packaged in 750ml clear bottles, sealed with wax, and gift wrapped in pink metallic bags. 4.4% ABV
Houston Taproom, Urban South Brewery, 1201 Oliver Street
Events:
- Black Friday Bottle Release, November 25 an all day event - The brewery will be awakening three barrel-aged beers from their bourbon slumber and bottling up all that liquid goodness just in time for Stout Season. These will be very limited releases. Also enjoy new merch drops, beer and merch gift packages, new glassware releases, a new membership program, and discounts all weekend long! Urban South will have a great Happy Hour with $3 select pints and 25% off flights from 2PM-6PM.
- Hogwarts Cinema Presents Friday Night Flicks: Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part I, November 25 from 6pm-11pm - Calling all Harry Potter fans to bring their families and pets to the taproom to enjoy movie nights, good beers, food and costume contests! This is a part of an ongoing series of showing Harry Potter movies. The movie marathon will be followed by a family-friendly trivia night. Admission is free.
Beer Releases:
The barrel aged bottles will be sold individually as well as in a package with a special release, barrel aged glass.
- Pecan Sandies - 10% ABV - We took our Pecan Sandy Stout collaboration with Prolyfk Brewing and put it to rest in fresh dump Castle & Key bourbon barrels. Big bold woody flavors consume this black liquid magic we then loaded up with toasted Texas pecans, toasted marshmallow, cinnamon and pecan sandy cookies.
- Slumber Party - 11% ABV - Hibernating for 14 months in a blend of Buffalo Trace and Heaven Hill barrels, this velvety smooth and complex stout has the perfect bourbon finish. We recommend sharing with friends at your next slumber party!
- Midnight Snax - 11% ABV - No Slumber Party would be complete without snacks! Using Buffalo Trace and Heaven Hill barrels, we loaded up our Slumber Party Stout with the iconic snack trio of chocolate bars, toasted marshmallow and graham crackers.
To learn more about all the events happening at Urban South this holiday season, visit https://bit.ly/3NX9b1R.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and perfect for the Southern climate. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, the award-winning brewery is making its mark on the craft beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). With deep roots in Louisiana and a satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouth.com. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouthhtx
