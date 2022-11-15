OATI Secures NAESB Wholesale Gas Quadrant 3.2 Certification
OATI webPipeline™ is among the first solutions in its category to achieve the highly stringent and elite NAESB 3.2 certification.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is pleased to announce that OATI’s natural gas pipeline transportation and storage management software product, OATI webPipeline™, has achieved North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB) Wholesale Gas Quadrant (WGQ) Version 3.2 Certification. OATI webPipeline™ is a comprehensive integrated system that empowers Transportation Service Providers (TSPs) and their customers to optimize their daily processes, meet ever-changing market conditions, and provide the end-to-end monitoring and control needed to assess and seize advantageous business opportunities.
“OATI webPipeline™ is among the first solutions in its category to achieve the highly stringent and elite NAESB 3.2 certification,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “As with all our other products and services, OATI remains vigilant in staying compliant with the latest regulatory changes and energy industry standards.”
As the demand for dependable data security measures increases, this most recent certification reaffirms OATI’s commitment to TSPs and their customers by keeping its software solutions compliant and up-to-date in ever-changing regulatory environments. OATI webPipeline™, hosted in the OATI Cloud Infrastructure, with NERC-CIP compliant Data Centers, is designed and certified to keep data secure while simplifying and streamlining the complex operations of natural gas transportation, distribution, and storage management.
“With this certification, OATI continues its long record of NAESB compliance,” says Dr. Mokhtari. “OATI is also one of only three NAESB-certified Authorized Certification Authorities and undergoes multiple compliance audits annually.”
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,500 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
+1 763-201-2000
communications@oati.net