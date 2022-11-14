Submit Release
Widewalls Launches an Online Academy for Art Lovers

Screenshot of Widewalls Academy Page

Screenshot of Widewalls Academy page - https://www.widewalls.ch/academy - © widewalls

The leading art magazine and marketplace introduces its latest feature: Widewalls Academy, a curated online platform offering top-quality art courses.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widewalls, one of the top 10 online art marketplaces and magazines, today announced the launch of Widewalls Academy.

Dedicated to art collectors, art professionals, and art lovers, with over 700.000 visitors monthly, Widewalls is constantly developing new and attractive services for its growing user base. Widewalls Academy was created to provide those users with a new way to engage with the art world, broaden their horizons and deepen their knowledge regarding all aspects of art. Widewalls Academy has partnered with top-tier art instructors worldwide to offer a selection of courses in nine categories, such as photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, or creativity.

In a market saturated with online courses, Widewalls Academy stands out for emphasizing quality over quantity while still maintaining fair prices. All courses on Widewalls Academy are curated and rank among the best in their field, created by instructors who have already shared their knowledge with hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

Widewalls CEO Francis Berthomier said: “We’re very excited to expand our offering of curated art-related content. I’m very impressed by the quality of instructors who already agreed to partner with Widewalls Academy, and I’m looking forward to furthering the list of courses and topics that we offer.”

Widewalls Academy has something for everyone! Art lovers that are curious about a new hobby, professionals looking to overcome a creative block, or established artists who want to build upon their existing skills and, for instance, learn how to photograph and present their work online.

About Widewalls

Widewalls was acquired in July 2017 by Francis Berthomier, former City finance specialist and co-founder of ideelart.com, a successful online gallery. With over 700.000 organic visitors monthly, and more than 1200 registered art dealers, the platform displays over 40.000 artworks available for sale, from a wide variety of modern and contemporary artists. Its renowned online magazine attracts nearly half a million readers monthly. Widewalls works in partnership with a wide range of carefully curated galleries, from the most established ones, such as Perrotin, Waterhouse & Dodd, or Miles McEnery, to younger, dynamic and innovative ones, such as Baldwin Projects, New Art Editions, or Artistics. Widewalls also works with esteemed auction houses such as Artcurial, LAMA or Heritage Auctions, and is the media partner of most renowned art fairs, including BRAFA, Photo London, or SCOPE.
Berthomier’s ambition is to make Widewalls one of the top platforms dedicated to art globally and the most dealer-friendly!

Widewalls Launches an Online Academy for Art Lovers

