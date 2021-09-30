Widewalls, the leading art resource, raises capital to boost the growth of its gallery-friendly online marketplace
The transaction will fund a series of initiatives aiming at drastically growing the platform's performance and introducing new services for its users.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widewalls, one of the top 10 online art marketplaces and magazines, today announced the successful closing of its growth funding round.
After a fast campaign boosted by the European advisory boutique Super Capital, a group of business angels and VCs, led by French entrepreneur Denis Thébaud, have recently agreed to fund the growth plans of the company for the next 24 months.
At €566.000, oversubscribed by more than 40%, this round will fund a series of marketing initiatives, all aiming at growing Widewalls’ traffic and conversion. It will also allow the company to implement new and innovative services to galleries, collectors, and art lovers. This notably includes the introduction of an “Instant-buy” option, answering a strong demand from collectors and art dealers alike, and will add multiple touches of innovations to the Widewalls’ technology mix (AI, VR, Crypto, Image recognition…).
Widewalls founder and CEO Francis Berthomier said: “The team has been working hard in designing a plan which will drastically boost Widewalls’ traffic and conversion and will put us at the forefront of digital innovation. We are all very excited to continue building the one-stop shop that the traditional art market needs to safely expand online. We are here to serve the art industry, not to disrupt it!”
About Widewalls
Widewalls was acquired in July 2017 by Francis Berthomier, former City finance specialist and co-founder of ideelart.com, a successful online-only gallery. With over 750.000 organic visitors monthly, and close to 1000 registered art dealers, the platform already displays over 40.000 artworks available for sale, from a wide variety of modern and contemporary artists. Its renowned magazine attracts nearly half a million readers monthly. Widewalls works in partnership with a wide range of carefully curated galleries, from the most established ones, such as Perrotin, Waterhouse & Dodd, or Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, to young, dynamic, and innovative ones, such as Eternity Gallery, Lougher Contemporary, or Echo Fine Art. Widewalls also works with esteemed auction houses such as Artcurial, LAMA, or Heritage Auctions, and is the media partner of most renowned art fairs, including BRAFA, Photo London, SCOPE, or FIAC.
Berthomier’s ambition is to make Widewalls one of the top platforms dedicated to art, globally, and the most dealer-friendly.
