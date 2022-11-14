Tammy Cho is Helping Women Escape Burnout with Her Story in New Bestselling Book

Body Whisperer and founder of Path to the Heart, Tammy Cho

Self-love embodiment guide shares her story of healing from trauma by looking deep within herself in the international Amazon bestseller, ‘Business On Purpose.’

If we know what we need to do but aren’t doing it, more often than not, it points to deeper emotional traumas, and the quality of our emotional relationship with ourselves.” — Tammy Cho

PORT MOODY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We must ask ourselves, who’s suffering when we don’t stand in our truths?”

So writes international bestselling author and body whisperer Tammy Cho in her featured chapter of ‘Business On Purpose: Inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’

Released in September 2022, the international bestseller quickly topped the Amazon charts in the USA, UK, and Australia.

“I feel grateful for the opportunity to share my personal story to inspire others,” said Cho when asked about the multi-author book’s success. “I am excited to know that I am reaching the hearts of purpose-driven women and creating my impact in the world!”

On a mission to create empowered and compassionate leaders who are authentically expressing their unique gifts and living aligned in love, purpose, and abundance, Tammy sees a future where feeling deeply and honoring sensitivity will be the new superpower.

As a body whisperer, she believes connecting to our bodily wisdom and emotions will become a normalized way of life.

“Together, we create a more loving, connected world by inspiring and empowering humanity to embody self-love and acceptance,” said Cho.

“Most people think we must do more to have more, but the truth is, it comes down to your capacity to feel and receive yourself openly, which starts with seeing and understanding yourself,” she added, “from this space, when you fully receive yourself, you can then fully receive your life.”

Cho’s featured chapter allows readers to see themselves in her own journey of learning to fully see, understand, accept and love herself. Her story of overcoming a breakdown due to the burnout of working as a nurse while wearing a mask of perfection is an example of the power of facing our traumas. Cho learned that if we know what we need to do but aren’t doing it, more often than not, it points to deeper emotional traumas, and the quality of our emotional relationship with ourselves.

Cho asks, “If you knew you could create an impactful, meaningful, healthy, and loving life just by deepening your love and acceptance of yourself and allowing yourself to be authentically you, would you take the step?”

After diving into energetics and learning more about intuitive healing, Cho noticed she’d feel better for a time, but her underlying symptoms would resurface. Because of her deep value of truth and freedom, Cho kept searching for the answer—and she found it while obtaining her Master’s of Psychosomatic Therapy. She’d often heard about the body, mind, heart, and soul connection, and psychosomatic therapy brought it all together in a tangible way through the witnessing of her own face and body.

“This is why I aligned Path To The Heart to support clients by beginning from a place of radical honesty to see and understand themselves through their face and body, because the body does not lie,” she said, “I’ve been called to help others break free from this self-harming cycle so they can create a life of peace, fulfillment, abundance, and self-love—the life I know everyone deserves.”

You can order copies of ‘Business On Purpose: Inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’ and find more information about how Tammy Cho is serving others at her website www.pathtotheheart.com.



About Tammy Cho

Tammy Cho is a self love embodiment guide, body whisperer, coach, international speaker and CEO of Path To The Heart. Having served as a registered nurse and in the psycho-spiritual industry for 20 years, Tammy blends an unique, proven face and body analysis system with neuroscience, ancient wisdom, energetics of manifesting and emotional leadership in her work. Having overcome generalized anxiety, depression and chronic burnout without medications, Tammy helps women of service to create a life of fulfillment, purpose, and impact without exhaustion, self sacrifice or losing themselves. When she’s not facilitating deep inner work, you can find Tammy spending time with her 2 kids and husband, doing yoga or connecting with nature.