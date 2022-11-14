Black Carbon Coalition launches national campaign, model resolution

Coalition Against Black Carbon Don Owens Black carbon coats glaciers and causes them to melt.

Don Owens, engineer and attorney, drafts model resolution, disseminating Burn Fuel Better to leaders

Due to our rampantly divisive political system, climate change and environmental discussions have become increasingly difficult to drive solutions that everyone across the spectrum can support.” — Black Carbon Resolution

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national effort to focus leaders and activists on the real culprit of climate change, black carbon, is ramping up. Don Owens, the entrepreneur, engineer and patent lawyer who founded the Black Carbon Coalition and the Coalition Against Black Carbon, is sending copies of his book Burn Fuel Better to key legislators and other public figures so that they have a fuller picture on what our climate crisis entails. Owens also drafted a model resolution that can be sponsored by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle across legislatures and in Congress.

“Model legislation is a common way organizations promote their ideas and solutions. We want to ensure that lawmakers in every Capitol understand that there are better solutions to combatting climate change than are currently being discussed, or that have been signed into law,” Owens said. “What I am doing is offering both sides of the aisle an opportunity to transcend our partisan politics—you can call it transpartisanship—to eradicate the vicious driver of environmental devastation.”

“My book Burn Fuel Better details my discoveries of the power of hydrogen in addressing the black carbon crisis, and how we can scale technology to improve conditions environmentally and improve people’s lives and livelihoods,” Owens added.

"Humanity’s achievements in everything from heating a home or business to space exploration can be directly attributed to fossil fuels. Manufacturing, transportation and computing depends on our ability to create environments sheltered from the blessings and ravages of Mother Nature. Fossil fuels are the reason we can ship things, build communities, hospitals and universities, have a powerful military and provide electricity/energy to everyone that wants it. It is the reason for our comfortable existence and to deny it is nothing short of insanity," the resolution reads. "The elephant in the room is the Fossil Fuel Energy Infrastructure that enables us to thrive. It is vast and as much as we’d like to think that it will be, it is not going away 'quickly.'

"Humanity has advanced beyond former imagined reality, and has exponentially developed technologies and consumed resources to the point of our own ultimate demise. The mass infiltration of toxins and harmful elements across sectors, continues to unleash carbon dioxide, plastics, particulate matter and most notably, black carbon. Our understandable, but relentless consumption of natural resources, along with consumer-driven demand for fossil-fuel produced goods and services will be apocalyptic if left unaddressed.

"Due to our rampantly divisive political and governance system, climate change and environmental discussions have become increasingly difficult to drive solutions that everyone across the political spectrum can support. We need innovation and technology-driven solutions paired with smarter, well-architected and workable regulations that will solve the climate crisis."

Owens discovered the power of hydrogen in combatting climate change when he was working on technology to improve the gas milage on his car.

LeefH2 technology, backed by 14 U.S. patents, three Chinese patents, and two Japanese patents, reduces black carbon particulate matter by 50 to 80 percent, 24 to 30 percent reduction in carbon monoxide, 20 to 30 percent reduction in nitrogen oxides, and 12 to 20 percent reduction in diesel fuel usage reduction while at idle.

Black carbon is the direct cause of glacier melt in the Arctic and ice sheets all over the planet. Black carbon saturates ice sheets that are responsible for providing fresh drinking water to millions of people. This glacier and ice sheet melt is the direct cause of changing weather patterns and the intensified storms we are all witnessing more and more each year and is a harbinger for sea level rise, which will inflict even more disastrous results.

The Coalition explains that black carbon is very fine particulate emissions that is the result of incomplete combustion of fossil fuels such as natural gas, diesel, coal, biomass, and other carbon intensive fuels.

Black carbon emissions from ships have grown ten times faster in the Arctic compared to the rest of the world, with an 85% increase in black carbon emitted by ships in the Arctic between 2015 and 2019, compared to an 8% increase globally, the Coalition's website reads. One container ship can produce as much black carbon as 13 million cars.

Besides environmental impacts, black carbon is having a toll on humanity as well, including causing an annual 3 million preterm births and 7 million deaths and 70 percent of cancer-related air toxins.

Black Carbon is the Enemy of the Planet