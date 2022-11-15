Slazzer releases API update 3.0
Slazzer has upgraded its accuracy for images of people, products, and animals.LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slazzer uses advanced computer vision algorithms to remove an image background in just a few seconds, and today it released version 3.0 of its open API platform with improved precision, additional plugins, and accelerated processing rates.
The Slazzer REST API uses parallel processing and now has rate limits starting at 500 images/minute with increased rate limits available on demand. Processing speeds are approximately 1 second per megapixel and parameters have been updated to accept any input of PNG, JPG or JPEG image, url link, or base64 format. Output will now be binary image data only with options to insert a color code, custom background image, crop pixels, crop, crop_margin, scale, position, channel, or extract a region of interest. The API charges 1 image credit for one HD image up to 25 megapixels and 1/5th a credit for a preview image up to 0.25 megapixels. Users can process HD images up to 25 megapixels or use the product commercially if they subscribe to a credit based plan starting at $11 USD per month. The company still offers free previews on its website for testing purposes only.
“With the release of our latest REST API, we are now able to offer our clientele of e-commerce stores, apps, designers, commercial photographers, digital marketing agencies, car dealers, news & media, government institutions, schools, and developers a background removal technology platform that is quick, precise, and highly customizable for large-scale design projects.” Deep Sircar, CEO at Slazzer.
Here is a summary of all the Slazzer 3.0 updates:
● Enhanced precision of image cutouts for people, products, and animals.
● New API parameters to create transparent, colored, or custom backgrounds as well as position, scale, crop, crop_margin, or create a region of interest for all images.
● New desktop application to bulk process 1000s of images on any Mac, Windows or Linux device.
● New plugins in Zapier, Photoshop, Figma, Wordpress and Sketch.
● Processing speed is now 5X faster.
● New monthly subscription plans and top up plans.
Slazzer’s newly released API 3.0 and plugins are now available to download directly on its website here: https://www.slazzer.com/tools-api
About Slazzer
Slazzer, a leader in the Visual AI industry, has developed the most advanced vision algorithms to remove background from photos automatically in just a few seconds. The company aims to make complicated tech simple and easy to use with tools that speed-up workflows and amplify creativity.
For more information about the Slazzer API update 3.0, visit Product Hunt or contact Slazzer’s Media Relations Team.
Andy Caso
Slazzer
+1 514-915-5833
email us here
Upgrading to Slazzer 3.0