Slazzer Introduces Infinity AI + Automation Software for Unlimited Image Background Removal - Offline
Software analyzes millions of pixels per second to give accurate, consistent results
"When we saw the demand for offline image processing, we went to the drawing board and mapped out all the functionalities that became Slazzer Infinity.” ”LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slazzer, a leader in the field of visual artificial intelligence, today announced the availability of Slazzer Infinity, an AI + Automation software that makes it simple for anyone to remove image backgrounds automatically offline with no restrictions on quantity, megapixel resolution or file size.
— Deep Sircar, Co-Founder at Slazzer
Image background removal has always been a time consuming and tedious task for designers and photographers and Slazzer solves this pain point. Its algorithms are offered through a Desktop app, REST API and Plugins but now with the Slazzer Infinity software, users have access to continuous unlimited background removal automation that can be synced to any workflow offline.
"When we saw the demand for offline image processing, we went to the drawing board and mapped out all the functionalities that became Slazzer Infinity.” Said Deep Sircar, Co-Founder at Slazzer. Indeed, according to Statista, revenue in the creative software segment is projected to reach $8,850.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $10.818 billion by 2026. Slazzer Infinity is tapping into the growing potential of this dynamic marketplace and is carving a niche that has not been explored yet in the industry by combining Automation and AI together to connect workflows offline. This strategy aligns well with user demand for self-hosted photo management and the emerging market segment focusing on offline automation.
The software runs on Mac, Windows or Linux operating systems and includes parameters to create transparent, colored, or custom backgrounds as well as position, scale, crop, crop_margin, or create a region of interest for all images. Infinity runs automatically 24x7 with sequential processing and there is no limitation on the number of photos that can be processed, megapixel resolution or file size.
About Slazzer
Slazzer, a leader in the Visual AI industry, has developed the most advanced vision algorithms to remove background from photos automatically in just a few seconds. The company aims to make complicated tech simple and easy to use with tools that speed-up workflows and amplify creativity.
