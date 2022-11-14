Qnergy Applauds President Biden’s Commitment to Methane Abatement at COP27 but Urges Faster Action

Powering methane abatement today One of Qnergy's manufacturing bays Qnergy's PowerGen 5650 installed at customer site

Innovative technologies called for by both the EPA and IPAA already exist but need much more aggressive support to reduce energy waste and harmful emissions.

OGDEN, UTAH, U.S.A., November 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qnergy Inc. ( www.qnergy.com ), a proven methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, announced its support of the Biden’s administration’s goals to methane emissions.In his COP27 remarks, President Biden outlined increasing investment and regulatory support to help the United States reduce its methane emissions 87% below 2005 levels by 2030. Qnergy notes that the breakthrough technologies needed to achieve these important goals already exist in large part, and importantly, are already manufactured here in the United States using proprietary U.S. technologies. Greater support and speedier action will accelerate needed deployment. To achieve the ambitious targeted reduction of emissions to, much stronger actions need to be taken now if we hope to achieve:• Reducing 36 million tonnes of methane emissions, a potent GHG and an enormous amount of wasted energy, sufficient to heat 3.5 million homes as pointed out by the EPA• Destruction of millions of tons of harmful volatile organic chemicals (VOCs) and chemicals such as benzene and toluene.• Assuring that the millions of oil and gas wells, active and inactive, properly monitor and actively mitigate for methane release• Zero emissions performance standards appropriate for both low and high emitting sitesAchieving these beneficial and ambitious goals requires greater support and action by government, the energy industry, and consumers, to implement already existing and available technologies.“We are growing as fast as we can to mitigate as much methane emissions as possible,” said Ory Zik, Qnergy’s CEO. “Our biggest challenges at this point are on-shoring our supply chain and expanding our manufacturing capacity. Government support will allow us to accelerate deployment. We welcome the initiative and look forward to actual progress” he added.In his COP27 remarks President Biden mentioned several key objectives pertaining to methane emissions control and environmental justice:• Supporting and strengthening planned EPA regulations requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and repair existing production facilities, from wells to processing plants to storage tanks.• Updating the already historic Methane Emissions Reduction Act Plan, which utilizes the social cost of wasted methane with imposed penalties• Requiring well owners to find solutions to effectively monitor and mitigate methane emissions from abandoned wells, a significant source of passive methane venting into the atmosphereOnce again, Qnergy notes that the technologies needed to achieve these important goals already exist and importantly, are already manufactured here in the United States. What is needed is greater support and speedier action to put these technologies in place.In January 2022 Qnergy sent the EPA a letter informing the agency about its technology and methane mitigation market traction. The letter can be downloaded here ”In that letter we urged the EPA to support technologies with superior environmental performance” said Ory Zik, Qnergy’s CEO. “Which happen to be made here in the U.S.”With respect to the three goals mentioned by President Biden in his COP27 address, Qnergy asks federal and state governments to more rapidly put in place the regulations needed and incentive support required to speed the mitigation of methane emissions from the more than 500,000 wells currently functioning on pneumatic devices, which are responsible for as much as 11% of all methane emissions from the natural gas industry.Further, the energy industry needs greater technology implementation for flare replacement and flare assist of aging and malfunctioning flares that are responsible for far greater methane and other GHG gas emissions than previously assumed. Finally, as the EPA estimates as many as 2 million abandoned wells are extant in the U.S. [hyperlink: ], which the Environmental Defense Fund estimates has nearly 9 million Americans living within a mile of. Environmental Justice requires much more rapid action to address the health and safety concerns of these at-risk populations.” We are proud to develop and manufacture our methane mitigation systems in Ogden, Utah” said Ory Zik. “This allows us to leverage the local talent, while bringing more high-paying, high-skilled jobs to the area,” he added.About Qnergy and its methane abating technology available todayQnergy (q-ner–gy) provides the methane-abating power solution of tomorrow, proven, and deployable today. The technology is based on a linear ‘Free Piston’ Stirling Engine with no rotating parts, no lubricants, and no required maintenance for up to 80,000 hours of continuous use, or 9 years. Qnergy breakthrough technology turns otherwise emitted methane into useful power. Qnergy converts methane from gas fields, landfills, wastewater, and farms, into useful energy. A recent independent test shows that, unlike conventional internal combustion engines, Qnergy achieves 100% methane destruction efficiency. It leverages the key features of the Stirling engine; nearly zero maintenance and the ability to operate on unrefined methane to build the world’s most reliable generator, which turns otherwise emitted vented, flared, or wasted methane into useful energy. The technology was originally designed for space through a successful collaboration with NASA establishing that this engine is the most reliable in history For more information about our innovative climate technology solutions visit: www.qnergy.com/methane Media contact: Kevin Pang, kevin.pang@qnergy.com

How Qnergy works today to provide power AND effectively abate methane