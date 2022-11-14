ATELIER Playa Mujeres is awarded at the 2022 Travvy Awards by Travel Pulse

The luxury resort is a proud recipient of the “Best All-Inclusive Resort - Mexico” category

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel chain recognized for its pillar of Handcrafted Hospitality® and its innovative concept of Barefoot Luxury®, announced that its luxury resort ATELIER Playa Mujeres was awarded in the “Best All-Inclusive Resort - Mexico” category. The award was delivered during the gala to celebrate the 8th edition of the 2022 Travvy Awards, hosted by the Travel Pulse program of the renowned international group TravAlliance.

The Travvy Awards are known as the "Academy Awards of the travel industry," and the claimed winners are the result of the vote of around 100 thousand agencies that sell their trips to millions of clients each year. The companies select the providers and destinations that offer the best service and experience to their clients and recognize the highest standards of excellence in the international tourism industry.

“At ADH, we are happy that our ATELIER Playa Mujeres resort received such an important international award, especially since they were voted for by our most important business partners - travel agents. These recognitions are, without a doubt, an incentive to continue working hard to provide our guests with an unparalleled experience,” mentioned Vicente Madrigal, CCO – Chief Commercial Director of ADH.

The philosophy of the Travvy Awards focuses on showing that travel is more than a product. They are highly valuable experiences that allow us to get to know beautiful, exceptional, and luxurious places located in destinations with a lot to offer and, therefore, deserve to be recognized.

ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles is the operator and commercializing company of hotels belonging to GrupoBD, with an innovative and disruptive concept that offers unique vacation experiences in beach hotels, where guests enjoy high-end stays in an immersive luxury atmosphere, cutting-edge technology, a healthy lifestyle, and an efficient sustainability program.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a luxurious 5+ star all-inclusive resort for adults, which has become one of the favorite places for national and international tourism and offers a sophisticated Barefoot Luxury® experience framed by Mexican art and a one-of-a-kind enveloping culinary proposal.

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and disruptive Mexican hotel chain that was born in 2015, with contemporary Mexican art as a differentiating value and the common thread of its concepts, which include strategy, passion, commitment, and Barefoot Luxury ®. ATELIER de Hoteles offers in its four brands ATELIER, ESTUDIO , ÓLEO, and MET , with high service standards in its properties, two of them currently located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancún, Quintana Roo and with future openings projected in the most important beach and business destinations in Mexico.