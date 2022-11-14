SilverEdge Awarded Section 508 (Information Technology Accessibility) Contract Work
SilverEdge advances Section 508/IT accessibility for all NGA employeesHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverEdge Government Solutions was awarded a subcontract by Parsons Corporation in support of their Combatant Commands Cyber Mission Support (CCMS) Task Order, which provides the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) with Information Technology (IT) accessibility and Section 508 support.
One of NGA’s top priorities is to make all electronic and IT (EIT) accessible to the Agency’s workforce with disabilities as comparable to the access and use afforded to individuals without disabilities. The CCMS Task Order advances NGA into the next phase of Section 508 / IT accessibility for ALL NGA employees and serves as the first overall Accessibility Program Office (APO) contract of its kind in the Intelligence Community.
"Accessibility is the foundation for inclusion, diversity, and equity. SilverEdge is honored to advance the critical mission of delivering accessible EIT and improving usability for the entire NGA workforce," said SilverEdge CEO Robert Miller.
Under the Task Order, SilverEdge's design and development experts will develop, integrate, test, and deploy full-spectrum accessibility capabilities tailored to NGA’s needs. To promote accessibility standards and enhance responsiveness to the mission, SilverEdge will support the NGA in creating an Accessibility Program Office and a Centralized Captioning and Transcription Office.
About SilverEdge Government Solutions
SilverEdge is a next-generation provider of innovative and proprietary IT Accessibility, cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s seasoned team of accessibility experts, cybersecurity experts, software developers and engineers, and intelligence analysts identifies tomorrow’s challenges today and empower America’s defenders with the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest challenges. SilverEdge is based in Columbia, Maryland. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.
