Morehouse Instrument Company launches a NEW Digital Indicator

C705P Digital Indicator Front C705P Digital Indicator Right Side C705P Digital Indicator Back

The indicator is a standalone unit that does not require additional software, load tables, or computers to use the B coefficients and solve for force.

We feel the C705P makes the load cells used with it, more accurate, meaning better measurements and a safer world.” — Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse

YORK, PENNSYLVANNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morehouse Instrument Company is excited to announce the launch of their new C705P Digital Indicator . When a loadcell and paired C705P are sent in for calibration , a new polynomial equation is calculated from the calibration curve data and entered directly into the indicator if the coefficient method is used This means additional adjustments are not needed, which reduces calibration costs.“Morehouse is thrilled to bring less bias to the force measurement industry with the new C705P indicator,” says Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse Instrument Company, “Often the type B uncertainty, frequently called bias, can be quite high and not accounted for correctly. We feel the C705P makes load cells that are paired with it more accurate, leading to better measurements, better informed decisions, and a safer world”.Many other digital indicators use a span calibration using a straight line relationship between true load and recorded load; this introduces significant bias (measurement error) because the load cell output is not always linear and fits better to a calibration curve. Sometimes the bias from a calibration span is larger than the load cell specification which adds additional error and increases the measurement uncertainty. The Morehouse C705P uses a unique algorithm to segment the line, eliminating a significant percentage of this bias error.The reasons we are so excited about the Morehouse C705P Digital Indicator are:• Large, Easy to read 7-digit LCD with 6 selectable backlit colors• Perfect for ISO 7500 and ASTM E4 calibration as calibration coefficients can be used to display engineering units• Calibration B coefficients can predict load cell deflection values throughout the calibrated range• If an accuracy specification is required, the C705P uses a segmented line method to reduce bias• Can program up to 5 discrete channels, tension, and compression, or 1 mode only• Up to 100,000 external grads resolution• Enclosure meets IP-69K• Heavy Duty Swivel Mounting Stand• No power connection, no problem, as the C705P can run on Batteries and has a Battery Capacity Meter# # # #Morehouse Instrument Company: Based in York, PA, Morehouse Instrument Company has been a leading name in the American and international industry-grade equipment manufacturing scene for over a century. Founded in 1920, the company specializes in providing cutting-edge calibration products and services that are intelligently designed to reduce measurement risk. Morehouse Instrument Company is renowned for its industry-leading calibration machines, load cells, load cell accessories, and more. The company has worked for a list of elite clientele worldwide, ranging from NASA to NPL (National Physical Laboratory) to the US Air Force, and more.

