St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show Returns to RiverCentre December 2-4
Nation’s Largest Ice Fishing Show Marks 29th Year; Showcases Best of Winter Enthusiast Products and Services From 165+ Vendors
Attendees will shop more than 165 exhibits, taking their pick of fish houses, augers, underwater cameras, digital fish finders, rods and reels, tackle, accessories, apparel and more.”ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Paul, MN— November 14, 2022— The Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show presented by CLAM is the official kick off to winter in the upper Midwest, with ice fishing and winter sports enthusiasts making their annual pilgrimage to St. Paul’s RiverCentre. During the three-day winter extravaganza (December 2 – 4), attendees will shop more than 165 exhibits, taking their pick of fish houses, augers, underwater cameras, digital fish finders, rods and reels, tackle, accessories, apparel and more.
This year’s show will feature new merchandise and technology at a variety of price points from the most well-respected ice fishing and outdoors brands including CLAM, Ace Custom Rods, Artic Anchor, Dakota Lithium Batteries, Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Garmin, Ice Castle RVs/Fish houses, Jiffy Ice Drills, RAZR Ice Augers, Wallace Decoys and more.
Enter to Win: The Ultimate Ice Fishing Giveaway
Register online to win a package of Clam ice fishing products valued at over $3,200 or a 6.5’ x 12’v Special Fish House from Ice Castle valued at $17,500 in the Ultimate Ice Fishing Giveaway. Those who register on-site during the show will receive an additional bonus entry. Entries accepted through December 4, 2022. Prize details available at www.ultimateicefishinggiveaway.com.
Learn from the Best
Cold weather doesn’t stop hard core anglers from pursuing the sport they love, with 10% of 1.5 million fishing license holders in Minnesota returning to frozen lakes during the winter. Among the hardest core in the land are the people who make up this year’s show speakers. There’s something for every fisherman, fisherwoman or fisherkid. A sampling includes a junior ice team question and answer panel, top industry female pro panel, Great Lakes trout fishing, the hard facts of Walleye fishing, and ice fishing using new technology. Check out the show’s full slate of seminars.
Get Your Tickets
To buy tickets online and to get more information about the Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show, presented by CLAM and sponsored by Ice Castle Fish Houses, visit the show website (https://www.stpaulicefishingshow.com/). Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children between the ages of six and 12, and free for children ages five and under. Good Sam members receive a discounted ticket price of $12. VIP preview tickets are available at the door for $25 and allow a two-hour early entry. All guests are encouraged to utilize online ticketing and contactless payment whenever possible.
Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show
Presented by CLAM
Dec. 2 – 4, 2022
Friday, Dec. 2: Regular Show Hours from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
*VIP Preview: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3: Regular Show Hours from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
*VIP Preview: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
St. Paul RiverCentre
175 Kellogg Boulevard West
St. Paul, MN 55102
About GS Media & Events
GS Media & Events, a division of Good Sam Enterprises, LLC, owns and operates recreation-focused consumer shows throughout North America. GS Media & Events is the premier publishing, online, and face-to-face marketing company serving the outdoors enthusiast. By providing information, insights, and resources, GS Media & Events champions the fun, freedom, and adventure of recreational lifestyles, working to enhance consumers’ experiences and building the communities that share and promote their passions.
