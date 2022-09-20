Spread the Warmth with Faribault Mill to Support Youth Experiencing Homelessness
Faribault Mill's Frontier bed blanket. For every bed blanket sold starting today, including many other styles, the company will donate a woolen blanket to nonprofit organizations serving youth experiencing homelessness.
Spread the Warmth from Faribault Mill
Blankets Donated to Nonprofits for Every Blanket Sold
We’ve been making high quality blankets in the USA since 1865, and for our military since WWI. Providing a long-lasting woolen blanket to children will bring them warmth, security, and comfort.”FARIBAULT, MINNESOTA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary American manufacturing brand Faribault Mill, maker of handcrafted wool and cotton blankets, is proud to announce a new philanthropic campaign called Spread the Warmth just in time for the holiday season to help youth experiencing homelessness. The goal is to donate thousands of woolen blankets to organizations serving this population in cities across the country.
— Faribault Mill President & CEO Ross Widmoyer
For every bed blanket sold starting today, whether twin, full, queen or king size, Faribault Mill will donate a woolen blanket to nonprofits dedicated to serving youth experiencing homelessness in Anchorage, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Oakland, Portland (ME), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. The campaign is launching this holiday season and the company plans to continue it for years to come, expanding the number of cities and nonprofits it serves.
“We’ve been making high quality blankets for Americans right here in the USA since 1865, and for our military since WWI. These are the very blankets we’re donating to organizations serving some of the estimated 4.2 million youth and young adults experiencing homelessness in America,” says Faribault Mill President & CEO Ross Widmoyer. “Providing a high-quality, long-lasting woolen blanket to children will bring them warmth, security, and comfort.”
Wool is made of natural fibers, is durable, odor and stain resistant, and stays warm when it gets wet. It’s renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable. Wool is active, reacting to changes in body temperature to keep a body warm when it’s cold but releasing heat and moisture when the body is hot. The many benefits of this fabric make it ideal for serving those in need.
“Donating these blankets aligns with our mission as a company and as parents to give back to the community in a meaningful way,” Widmoyer adds. “Our employees are proud to work for a company committed to community service and to provide a constant pipeline of warm blankets for these nonprofits for years to come.”
The organizations initially partnering with Faribault Mill who will distribute the blankets to those in need are the following:
• Anchorage – Covenant House
• Boston – Bridge Over Troubled Waters
• Chicago – Ignite
• Dallas – After8toEducate
• Denver – Urban Peak
• Los Angeles – Youth Emerging Stronger
• Minneapolis – YouthLink
• New York City – Covenant House
• Oakland – Covenant House
• Portland, Maine – Preble Street Teen Services
• San Francisco – Larkin Street Youth Services
• Seattle - YouthCare
• Washington, D.C. – Covenant House
For more information or to apply for your organization to be included in this program, please visit https://www.faribaultmill.com/pages/spread-the-warmth.
About Faribault Mill
Founded in 1865, Faribault Mill produces timeless handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west and comforting our troops through two world wars, to today's cotton and wool products that are built to last, the company and its workers are woven into American history. Faribault Mill products are 100% Made in USA. Visit online at www.faribaultmill.com or at retail stores in Faribault, Edina and Excelsior.
