USD 12.35 Billion Growth in Atopic Dermatitis Size by 2027, Projects GlobalData Plc

LONDON, UK, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The atopic dermatitis market size will grow by USD 12.35 billion by 2027, as per the latest market research report by GlobalData Plc. The atopic dermatitis market is to witness a surge of innovation evolving from the research and development pipeline and a variety of technology-enabled transformations that will expand the evidence-basis for interventions and bring measurable improvements to outcomes. In addition, constant competition among market players to launch new drugs will further propel the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Highlights

• The Atopic Dermatitis (AD) market was valued at USD 6.88 billion in 2021 and is expected to achieve a CAGR of more than 10% from 2022 to 2027.

• The atopic dermatitis market growth will be driven by the rising demand for biologics and the rising prevalence of this condition.

• However, the atopic dermatitis market will be witnessing challenges such as high treatment costs, and a lack of reimbursement guidelines in developing countries.

• The market is competitive with high competition among players offering differentiated products. The industry analysis offers PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis.

• The fastest area of growth is in the biologics class of drugs. Overall, GlobalData expects to see continued growth in the Atopic Dermatitis market, predominantly driven by the rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis and the adoption of new therapies like biologics.

• The atopic dermatitis market report covers a detailed analysis of the product offerings and strategic moves of participants including Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Incyte Corporation, Regeneration Pharmaceuticals Inc., LEO Pharma Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Galderma Laboratories LP, and Dermira Inc.

• Other key participants covered in this report are: - Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Asana Biosciences, and Viatris.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook by Drug Class (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Corticosteroids

• Calcineurin Inhibitors

• PDE4 Inhibitors

• Biologics

• Others

Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook by Route of Administration (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Injectable

• Oral

• Topical

Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook by Regional Opportunities (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• ROW

