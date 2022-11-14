4th Aestheticstanbul Live Surgery Symposium Held in Istanbul
World Famous Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons came to Istanbul for ISAPS Endorsed 4th Aestheticstanbul Live Surgery SymposiumISTANBUL, TURKEY, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valuable names of the world’s leading plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery came together at Aestheticistanbul Live Surgery Symposium held at İstanbul Fairmont Hotel Quasar on 4-6 November.
Participating Doctors from 40 Countries, 20 Live Surgery and 21 Scientific Sessions
23 world-renowned Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, who met in Istanbul for the fourth time Aestheticstanbul, shared their surgical techniques with 20 live operations in the fields of body shaping, rhinoplasty, breast aesthetics, facial rejuvenation, eyelid aesthetics.
The Aesthetic Istanbul Live Surgery Symposium, which was accredited by ISAPS (The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), Prof. Dr. Foad Nahai was the Honorary President and Dr Luiz Toledo was the Co-Director.
During the three-day symposium, different perspectives were shared through 21 scientific sessions that featured the most recent techniques in plastic and aesthetic surgery, as well as live surgeries.
More than 200 Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons and Aesthetic Assistants from 40 countries attended the Aestheticstanbul Live Surgery Symposium, which continues to shine in the aesthetic sector by growing every year.
The Gala at Esma Sultan Mansion, where Symposium Participants and Scientific Committee Members met, make an overwhelming impression
The symposium gala dinner, held on November 5 at Esma Sultan Mansion, presented stunning dance shows and a visual feast in a historical atmosphere and got the thumbs up from symposium participants and scientific board members.
The new dates for the Aestheticstanbul Live Surgery Symposium, which will have its fifth edition in 2023, are October 20-21-22.
