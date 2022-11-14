UNOFEX Announces Winners of 2022 Film Awards
Honoring the best of international films in 4 categoriesZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 3D studio at 8:00PM (GMT+2), Union of Excellence (UNOFEX) has officially announced the winners of their 2022 film awards. With 254 movies submitted this year and 11 nominees, the competition was high. The UNOFEX Film Awards promotes and honors excellence in filmmaking in the most demanding categories. As of today, the UNOFEX have criticized more than 900 movie submissions who have competed in the award show. This Year’s Patron and Director is Deivis H. Valdes, UNOFEX Chair Committee, Entrepreneur, and Jury Member.
Youtube Premiere:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OwbYgYW_GI&ab_channel=UNOFEX-UnionofExcellence
The winners:
Best Feature Film:
“The Anger” won Best Feature Film with Director Marie Surae, based in Lebanon.
Best Short Film:
“My Dear Salvatore” won Best Short Drama, War with directors Francesco Toree and Michael Carlo Allen, based in Italy.
Best Decomentary:
“Werner van Gent - life between war and music” won Best Documentary, with director Michael Magee, based in Switzerland.
Best Actress:
Sandra Zellweger won Best Actress in Feature Film “About Death”, with director Adrian Bodegas Levet, based in Mexico.
Since 2017, the UNOFEX remains as the first organization who assigns Certification and Accreditation in 5 major areas of the creative industry. The UNOFEX panel of industry experts, has accredited and nominated hundreds of members, including award-winning talent, leaders, and global operation corporations. The Swiss and US-based UNOFEX (Union of Excellence) organization has an ever-increasing influence on the international creative and media industry. Its star-studded, extensive network of exceptional talent, artists, actors, producers and leaders rank among the most prestigious organizations, such as the BAFTA, the Primetime Emmy, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAF) with the remarkable difference that UNOFEX still serves as an independent, private leading organization and platform for the industry. UNOFEX with its independent film commission is also the organizer and publisher of the UNOFEX Awards, the UNOFEX Film Awards and the UNOFEX Swiss Film Awards which promotes and honors excellence in filmmaking in the most demanding categories.
UNOFEX Media Department
UNOFEX AG Switzerland
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
UNOFEX FILM AWARDS 2022 - Award Night