Emirates Shipping Association Set To Host Launch Event on November 24th 2022

The Emirates Shipping Association Launch Event is set to reveal a new identity and a new direction for the Association.

The UAE is among the most influential countries in developing the maritime industry and has established its pioneering status among the leading maritime hubs globally.” — H.E. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor, MOEI

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a milestone achievement in 2019, the Association was officially reestablished in a ministerial decree by the Ministry of Community Development, as well as becoming a full member of the International Chamber of Shipping. Recently, plans for the Association were presented to current members as part of the renewed structure of the organization, including the goals and objectives for 2022 - 2024.

During the recent ADIPEC event, representatives from the Emirates Shipping Association, together with the International Chamber of Shipping and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, discussed the current state of affairs and best practices in the global maritime sector that are shaping the future of the industry.

H.E. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), remarked on the important role of the Emirates Shipping Association in the maritime industry.

“The UAE is among the most influential countries in developing the maritime industry and has established its pioneering status among the leading maritime hubs globally. With a mission to bring together ship owners, industry suppliers and key decision-makers in the sector through strategic networking opportunities and closed-door leadership roundtables, Emirates Shipping Association aims to help its members promote, secure and expand the global maritime industry.”

With a number of specialised industry groups in the UAE, the Emirates Shipping Association stands apart as the overarching Association that caters to all players across the maritime sector, bringing together vessel owners, port operators, bunker suppliers and all other ecosystem partners to connect under a single maritime umbrella.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), commented on sustainability initiatives in the maritime industry.

“The UAE has long been a leader in the maritime sector and ICS looks forward to the re-establishment of the Emirates Shipping Association, working together in the run-up to COP28 and beyond on key issues in the shipping industry. The UAE has shown itself to be at the forefront of shipping's effort to decarbonise and recognises the important role of shipping in the energy transition by becoming a founding member of the Clean Energy Marine Hubs Initiative. Now more than ever we know the importance of collaboration to achieve our collective goals through tackling pressing issues facing our industry and the world.”

Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chairman of the Emirates Shipping Association, notes the role of the Association in promoting the region as one of the world’s leading global maritime clusters.

“Our objective is to be a central communication point between the industry and the authorities. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading global maritime clusters, our vision is to add more value towards this growth. We take pride in the work being done by the Association locally and regionally to protect and promote the interests of our members on international platforms.

The Launch Event is an opportunity for existing and new members to understand more about the role the Association is playing in their sector, as well as to connect and collaborate with industry peers.

The Launch Event will be held at the Address Fountain Views, Ballroom and Terrace in Dubai on November 24th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Attendees from the industry and press can register for the Launch Event at 7emirates.co.

About the Emirates Shipping Association:

Since 2004, the Emirates Shipping Association serves as the focal point of the maritime industry. For members, the Association provides industry insights, and serves as a unified voice for the industry at large.

Learn more about the Association at 7Emirates.co.

