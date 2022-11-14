Cerca Biotech Showcase New Products in MEDICA

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerca Biotech GmbH (“Cerca”), a Germany-based diagnostic company in oncology and women’s health, announced showcase in MEDICA of its innovative products MammaTyper® and CercaTest® Pre-eclampsia VueTM.

MammaTyper® is a standardised multiplex real-time PCR test that quantifies mRNA levels of four essential breast cancer biomarkers (ER, PgR, HER2, and Ki-67) to classify breast cancer into subtypes according to the St Gallen 2013 Guideline. Compared to the traditional IHC subtyping, MammaTyper® saves time and labour, and provides test results faster. More importantly, dozens of clinical studies have shown that MammaTyper® offers more accurate breast classification which results in more effective treatment and improved patient outcome. In particular, data has shown that MammaTyper® may be a promising alternative to IHC for stratifying Her2-low breast cancer.

CercaTest® Pre-eclampsia VueTM is a novel urine-based point-of-care test for accurate pre-eclampsia diagnosis. Developed based on patented discoveries by Professor Irina Buhimschi formerly at Yale University, it employs Congo red to measure misfolded proteins in urine samples of pregnant women. It is non-invasive with low cost, does not require lab equipment, and can provide test results instantly at bedside or clinics. Thus it also meets the needs in low-resource settings and helps to reduce mortality rate associated with pre-eclampsia in mothers and foetuses.

Cerca Biotech will be exhibiting at the MEDICA International Trade Fair in Dusseldorf from the 14th to 17th November, in Dusseldorf, Germany, in Hall One, stand A46.