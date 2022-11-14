Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,954 in the last 365 days.

Cerca Biotech Showcase New Products in MEDICA

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerca Biotech GmbH (“Cerca”), a Germany-based diagnostic company in oncology and women’s health, announced showcase in MEDICA of its innovative products MammaTyper® and CercaTest® Pre-eclampsia VueTM.

MammaTyper® is a standardised multiplex real-time PCR test that quantifies mRNA levels of four essential breast cancer biomarkers (ER, PgR, HER2, and Ki-67) to classify breast cancer into subtypes according to the St Gallen 2013 Guideline. Compared to the traditional IHC subtyping, MammaTyper® saves time and labour, and provides test results faster. More importantly, dozens of clinical studies have shown that MammaTyper® offers more accurate breast classification which results in more effective treatment and improved patient outcome. In particular, data has shown that MammaTyper® may be a promising alternative to IHC for stratifying Her2-low breast cancer.

CercaTest® Pre-eclampsia VueTM is a novel urine-based point-of-care test for accurate pre-eclampsia diagnosis. Developed based on patented discoveries by Professor Irina Buhimschi formerly at Yale University, it employs Congo red to measure misfolded proteins in urine samples of pregnant women. It is non-invasive with low cost, does not require lab equipment, and can provide test results instantly at bedside or clinics. Thus it also meets the needs in low-resource settings and helps to reduce mortality rate associated with pre-eclampsia in mothers and foetuses.

Cerca Biotech will be exhibiting at the MEDICA International Trade Fair in Dusseldorf from the 14th to 17th November, in Dusseldorf, Germany, in Hall One, stand A46.

Richard Hughes
Cerca Biotech GmbH
info@cercabiotech.com

You just read:

Cerca Biotech Showcase New Products in MEDICA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.