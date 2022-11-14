30 Education Industry Organizations, Solutions and Leaders Honored with Awards for Excellence in Equity
The American Consortium for Equity in Education has selected education industry companies, products and leaders as 2022 award winners in 16 categories
It’s my honor to announce the 2022 Excellence in Equity Award winners and spotlight the stories of these companies and leaders improving student and educator outcomes in schools everywhere.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards program, presented by the American Consortium for Equity in Education, has announced the winners in 16 award categories designed for industry leaders, companies, and nonprofit organizations. From the 64 finalists introduced last week, 30 winners were chosen as the outstanding nominees in their respective categories.
— Ross Romano
This competitive awards program honoring schools, educators, and industry received more than 160 total nominations from across the U.S., plus a number of submissions from abroad. The awards were created to acknowledge, spotlight, and celebrate high-impact work across K-12 education, as well as expand and enhance the discussion around educational equity. After the judges’ review, the winning nominees were selected based on outstanding achievement in supporting equitable opportunity and outcomes for all educators and learners.
“Educators and industry are on the same team, dedicated to the same mission of ensuring equitable opportunity for all learners. The overwhelming interest from all stakeholders in our inaugural awards program proves that sentiment to be true,” said Ross Romano, Program Chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards and Strategic Advisor to the American Consortium for Equity in Education. “It’s my honor to announce the 2022 Excellence in Equity Award winners and spotlight the stories of these companies and leaders improving student and educator outcomes in schools everywhere.”
The 2022 Excellence in Equity Award industry winners are:
Best Accessibility Solution
• Presence
• Riverside Insights Accessibility Features
Best Book for Educators
• Five Practices for Equity-Focused School Leadership by Sharon I. Radd, Gretchen Givens Generett, Mark Anthony Gooden and George Theoharis (ASCD)
• Teaching for Racial Equity: Becoming Interrupters by Tonya B. Perry, Steven Zemelman and Katy Smith (Stenhouse)
• The Equity & Social Justice Education 50: Critical Questions for Improving Opportunities and Outcomes for Black Students by Baruti Kafele (ASCD)
Best Canadian Company presented by MindShare Learning Technology
• SMART Technologies
Best Company Leader presented by Transformative Principal
• Heejae Lim, TalkingPoints
Best Nonprofit Organization or Community Partner
• Future of School
• Patrick Riccards, Driving Force Institute
Best Career Readiness Solution
• STEM Careers Coalition (Discovery Education)
Best Differentiation and Personalized Learning Solution
• i-Ready (Curriculum Associates)
• MindPrint Learning
Best Diversity and Inclusion Solution
• Authentic Voices Bookroom (Benchmark Education)
• TalkingPoints
Best Early Childhood Education Solution
• Excite Reading by Learning Ally
• Our Voices (Scholastic)
Best Support for English Learners/ELLs
• Speak Agent
Best Literacy Solution
• Sora by OverDrive
Best Online and Blended Learning Solution presented by Future of School
• Cirkled In
• TeachTown
Outstanding Impact During the COVID-19 Crisis
• Hāpara
• Michael Sain, Director of ESL, Columbus City Schools (OH)
Best Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Solution
• Ringbeller
• The Urban Assembly
Special Contribution to Equity
• Autumn A. Arnett
• Parasto Hakim-Eshaqzai
• ParentSquare
• TutorMe
• UWorld Learning Tools for AP Exams
Best STEM Solution
• Boxlight MimioSTEM
Winners were also announced in 10 educator award categories. To learn about all the winners, visit www.ace-ed.org/awards.
Each of these winners will receive a variety of benefits, including a badge to display on official materials; the opportunity to be featured on EduTalk Radio, the Consortium’s flagship podcast; a spotlight feature in the January special issue of the Access & Equity PreK-12 Journal dedicated to award winners; an invitation to write for the online journal; and complimentary digital ad space.
The Excellence in Equity Awards are made possible through the support of industry sponsors. The Consortium thanks Future of School (Silver Sponsor), Virtue Analytics (Silver Sponsor), and Times 10 Publications (Publishing Partner) for their extraordinary support. The Consortium also thanks program sponsors Belouga, Class Tech Tips, KEH Communications, MindShare Learning, Project FoundED, Pando Public Relations, September Strategies, and Transformative Principal for supporting a successful program. The Consortium’s media platforms, especially EduTalk Radio, Access & Equity PreK-12 Journal, and SEL Today were critical program supporters.
Each nominee, finalist, and winner of the Excellence in Equity Awards has made invaluable contributions to improving opportunity and outcomes for students. Visit ace-ed.org to learn more about all the winners and contact awards@ace-ed.org to learn about getting involved with future programs.
About the Excellence in Equity Awards
The Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Learn more at www.ace-ed.org/awards.
Ross Romano
September Strategies LLC
ross@septemberstrat.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn