Renowned Jewelry Artist Megan-Marie Launches “The Althea Collection”

Jewelry artist Megan-Marie is known for exclusive and artfully crafted jewelry collections. She has launched her “Althea Collection” of luxury 14K gold chains.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for her luxury handcrafted gold jewelry collections, Megan-Marie is a New York-based gold jewelry artist with a strong focus on quality and artistry. Being greatly admired by her clients, her collections have sold out fast in the past. She is now back with the new luxury “Althea Collection” featuring custom luxury 14k solid gold chain designs. Taking inspiration from organic textures and shapes, the collection is meant to reinvent and modernize jewelry designs often depicted in Greek mythology. With more chain designs soon to arrive, each order is handcrafted by Megan-Marie so the jewelry can best compliment the measurements of every client.

“Every chain in this collection was handcrafted by me, which really separates them from the generic designs we see in stores and online,” says Megan-Marie. “The part that I love most, though, is that these chains are made to be individualized and flatter your unique body and style. Whether it’s a chunky bracelet, short necklace, or shiny anklet, I believe everyone can feel incredible wearing these unique, timeless chains. And I’ve got more coming!”

The “Althea Collection” features highly customizable chain designs that can be altered to each client's demands. The collection features The Hera Chain, The Dria Chain, The Klio Chain, The Ares Chain, The Circe Chain, The Astraia Chain and The Helios Chain. “The Helios Chain was inspired by the mythological Greek god Helios, the god and personification of the sun,” Megan-Marie explains. “The chain’s organic texture is meant to resemble the glistening Mediterranean Sea on a sunny day, and, when assembled, forms a clean, modern line. My intention was for it to feel ethereal and luxurious yet casual and comfortable.”

Previous collections from the artist such as the 'Evergreen Collection' and the 'Spearhead Collection' have drawn unique aesthetic inspirations from different places and eras, while still maintaining the luxury, handcrafted quality that Megan-Marie is known for.

ABOUT MEGAN-MARIE: Megan-Marie is a gold jewelry artist and a Doctor in Physical Therapy by degree. She is a first-generation American woman originally from the quiet suburbs of Boston. While she loved playing sports, her love for jewelry started young and evolved into a passion when she was yearning for a creative outlet in her mid-twenties.

Website: https://megan-marie.com/

Instagram: @meganmarie.handmade

Facebook: @meganmarie.handmade

TikTok: @meganmarie.handmade

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/meganmarie_handmade/

Twitter: @meganmarie_hm

