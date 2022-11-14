Simplotel to attend 2022 Phocuswright Conference in Phoenix from November 14-16
The four-day event will be hosted at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.
Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider for hotels, today announced that it will be attending the 2022 PhoCuswright Conference in Phoenix, Arizona from November 14-16, 2022. The four-day event starting on November 14 will be hosted at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.

The conference will feature renowned organisations and ancillaries in the travel & hospitality industry such as the Expedia Group, Hilton, MGM group of resorts and India's leading online travel agency (OTA) MakeMyTrip. The theme for this year's conference is 'Travelers. Titans. Trailblazers'. The event will focus on how businesses can deliver more value to travellers, how do the major organisations stay relevant, and how new entrants are leveraging Web 3.0 to gain consumer trust and loyalty.
The conference will feature renowned organisations and ancillaries in the travel & hospitality industry such as the Expedia Group, Hilton, MGM group of resorts and India’s leading online travel agency (OTA) MakeMyTrip. The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Travelers. Titans. Trailblazers’. The event will focus on how businesses can deliver more value to travellers, how do the major organisations stay relevant, and how new entrants are leveraging Web 3.0 to gain consumer trust and loyalty.
Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel, will be attending the event to gain insights and network with pioneers of the hospitality & travel space. He said, “I believe that the conference touches all spectrums of travel & hospitality. There’s going to be a lot of value for everyone participating in the conference. It should provide a much needed impetus for the travel rebound we anticipate next year.”
For more information about the 2022 PhoCuswright Conference, please visit: https://www.phocuswrightconference.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction.
Simplotel offers four products and one service: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk (a central reservation software), Simplotel Guest Connect (email marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based. Simplotel’s hotel ecommerce solutions offer independent hotels with technology that has so far been available only to large aggregators. Its solutions provide independent hotels with technology that tracks the visitor’s journey on the website and personalises the web experience for the visitor — the system will also automatically nudge visitors who abandon the booking process, to return to the website to complete the transaction.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 21 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or contact us at hello@simplotel.com.
Other