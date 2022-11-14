New premium apartment building AIRE Newstead announced by HG Developments for Brisbane’s exclusive Newstead North
Our goal is to consistently deliver luxurious and liveable inner-city apartments in prime locations where people actually want to live.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRE Newstead, an eight level boutique apartment building planned for the sought-after suburb Newstead North, has been revealed by HG Developments, one of Brisbane’s leading developers of luxury residential apartments.
— HG Developments Director Simon Gundelach
To be developed on a prime 1518sqm site at 25 Maud Street Newstead North, AIRE Newstead presents a limited opportunity for Brisbane’s owner-occupier apartment market, with just 30 oversized, prestigious private residences in a selection of two and three bedroom floorplans that can also include multipurpose rooms and studies.
Designed by leading Queensland architectural firm bureau^proberts, AIRE Newstead has some of the largest new apartments currently available in Inner Brisbane that are meeting the demand for quality apartments in Brisbane's prime lifestyle locations that offer additional space, generous parking and resort amenities.
Market leading features at AIRE Newstead include expansive floorplans much larger than other new projects in Brisbane. At a total of 160sqm, the two-bedroom apartments with multi-purpose rooms (MPR) are more than a third times (36%) larger on average than other two bedroom apartments planned for Brisbane’s inner city.
All apartments at AIRE Newstead have much larger balconies than typically found in new apartments, with entertainer balconies ranging in size from 28sqm to 79sqm, offering an average of 34sqm additional living space.
Generous car parking allocation is also notable compared to other new developments in Brisbane’s inner city, with all two bedroom plus MPR apartments having two car spaces, while all bar one three-bedroom apartments have three car spaces. The majority of three-bedroom plus MPR apartments all have four car spaces.
Prices for a two-bedroom plus MPR apartment start at $1,525,000 for 160sqm of floorspace (balconies included), while three-bedroom apartments begin at $1,875,000 for a total of 180sqm.
AIRE Newstead is being developed by HG Developments, one of Brisbane’s leading developers of boutique apartment buildings, lead by Directors Simon Gundelach and Alistair Harvey, who specialise in luxury lifestyle apartments in sought-after locations within Brisbane’s city fringe.
They have long identified Newstead North as one of Brisbane’s most accessible and upcoming inner-city precincts, with the release of AIRE Newstead to the market following the sell-out of their most recent residential apartment development Alouette Residences Newstead, being 57 apartments over 8 levels, that is now under construction by Hutchinson Builders.
Simon Gundelach and Alistair Harvey saw AIRE Newstead’s 1518sqm site at Maud Street in Newstead North as a unique opportunity to follow the successful sales of Alouette apartments that sold out soon after its market launch and prior to construction commencing.
“The owner-occupier market is always our first priority when planning an apartment, as our goal is to consistently deliver luxurious and liveable inner-city apartments in prime locations where people actually want to live,” Mr Gundelach said.
“When we work with our design team, we are creating homes where we want to live. That’s why we incorporate extra living spaces, oversized balconies and generous car parking provision at all our apartment developments and at AIRE we are raising the bar even higher.
“Newstead North is an area of Brisbane popular with owner occupiers for its riverside lifestyle, and we have designed AIRE to fully complement the suburb’s unique features, taking inspiration from the surrounding parkland, the flow of the Brisbane River and all the vibrant places nearby with some of Brisbane’s best dining and shopping experiences.”
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group is managing the sales of AIRE Newstead and is expecting high demand following the successful sales campaign of Alouette Residences Newstead, of which the team achieved a 100% sell out of apartments prior to construction commencing.
TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and AIRE Newstead Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons said the inner-city location of Newstead North was one of the most sought after residential areas in Brisbane, in demand for its riverside location and high level of walkability, being so close to Brisbane city and popular retail and dining precincts.
Mr Parsons says the owner-occupier apartment market that AIRE Newstead is designed for, has shown no signs of slowing down, boosted by South East Queensland’s continued population growth and the undersupply of new apartment developments.
“In the current market conditions, we see AIRE as a limited opportunity to purchase a brand new luxury apartment of exceptional quality in one of Brisbane’s best inner-city locations,” Mr Parsons said.
“Newstead North is an area of increasing high demand, due to its convenient location 3km from Brisbane’s city centre and within a short walking distance to popular retail and dining destinations Gasworks and James Street, along with excellent public transport and road network connectivity.
“The apartments offer market leading features, with an average of a third more space than comparable apartments, and this is even more competitive considering that AIRE also offers the most generous car parking allocation, with all apartments having at least two car spaces, and more than three quarters of apartment having either 3 or 4 car spaces.
With only 30 apartments in this development being released to the market, this is a rare opportunity for people looking at purchasing a new, prestigious home-sized apartment in Brisbane’s inner city.”
Perfectly positioned at 25 Maud Street Newstead North, AIRE Newstead is located just 350 metres from Newstead Park and 2.75km from New Farm Park and Brisbane Powerhouse, one of the city’s most prominent cultural centres.
AIRE Newstead apartments provide outstanding opportunities with prices starting at $1.525million for two-bedroom apartments plus MPRs ranging in size from 160sqm. Three-bedroom apartments start at $1.875m for 180sqm and prices start at $3.05million for three bedrooms plus MPR spanning up to 225sqm.
The AIRE Newstead sales display centre is open by appointment at TOTAL Property Group, 14b / 23 James Street, Newstead. For sales information visit www.airenewstead.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 597 978.
