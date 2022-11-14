Inside the Innovation Zone at COP27 - Elected Officials to Protect America Participate in Impact-for SDG's Solutions Lab

Impact-for-SDGs - A global platform furthering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) Elected Officials to Protect America Climate Action Innovation Zone =- COP27

Inside the Innovation Zone at COP27 - Elected Officials to Protect America Participate in Climate Challenge Lab with Impact-for-SDGs

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, or COP27, is the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference. COP27 builds on the outcomes of COP26 to deliver action on an array of issues critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience, and adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change. As Heads of State, Ministers, and negotiators, along with leading climate minds meet in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh for the largest annual gathering on climate action--- innovative leaders come together at the Innovation Zone to discussion solutions of the future.

Elected Officials to Protect America alongside Impact-for-SDGs, Etho Capital, FullCycle and Climate + Positive Investing Alliance will participate inside the Innovation Zone’s Climate Challenge Lab on the 14th of November 2022 as part of the “The 27 Climate Challenges of COP27” across the COP campaign.

The high-level convening of 30 selected global leaders will address the forum topic around investing through a UN SDG lens with a cross-sector discussion from leading industry experts to showcase their catalytic solutions they are bringing to the table.

Ian Monroe, the CIO of Etho Capital and Lecturer at Stanford University joining The Climate Challenge Lab remarks:

“The latest climate science makes it clear that the world needs to get beyond Net Zero to Climate-Positive by 2040 (not 2050), and investors need to decarbonize even faster. The good news is that most investors can already make portfolios Climate-Positive today, and the required full Scope 1-3 portfolio climate accounting is easier than most investors expect.”

Some of the key speakers at the Innovation zone this week were:

Secretary John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Arab Republic of Egypt

Børge Brende President, World Economic Forum Geneva

Mads Nipper, Chief Executive Officer, Ørsted Services A/S

Fernando González, Chief Executive Officer, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

Mafalda Duarte, Chief Executive Officer, Climate Investment Funds

Brad Smith, President and Vice-Chair, Microsoft Corp

John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation

Antonia Gawel, Head, Climate Change, Deputy Head, Centre for Nature & Climate, World Economic Forum

Varun Sivaram, Managing Director and Senior Advisor, Clean Energy & Innovation, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Commenting on the event Dominic Frongillo, Former Councilmember, Deputy Supervisor Caroline, NY, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Elected Officials to Protect America remarks:

“It is our moral responsibility to help frontline communities around the globe. At home, President Biden has taken bold action with the largest investment in U.S. history in climate solutions for growth, innovation, and mitigation. Here at the Innovation Pavilion, there are exciting solutions that will accelerate a clean energy economy as we transition from our dependency on fossil fuels.”

The high-level convening on the 14th of November 2022 at the Climate Challenge Lab will feature industry leaders such as:

Nimra Amjad Chohan, Environmental Scientist, EOPA National Climate Taskforce for IRA Implementation & Founding Member of the Climate + Positive Investing Alliance, working on a technology innovation launching at the Climate Lab (in partnership with Impact-for-SDGs) and remarks:

“Technology can make the process of applying for and deploying public funding more efficient and easier for communities. There is a gap in the market for a policy-technology build -out to harmonize state and local governments to interact around capital available to finance some of the biggest and brightest solutions. I am funding the development tool of this gap in the market to enable large scale deployment and get finance where it needs to go. I am delighted to announce that this will be done in partnership with Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA) a non-partisan organization with over 20,000 lawmakers across the country. EOPA is supporting the Department of Energy in the Inflation Reduction Act implementation in partnership through our National Climate Taskforce of elected officials, veterans and tribal leaders.”

Nisaa Jetha, Global Impact Strategist, hosting through Impact-for-SDGs comments:

The emerging space of policy-tech will truly shape the landscape as new forms of capital are released. Technology can democratize access to public funding for applicants looking to further climate solutions and deliver on some of the key SDGs and why I am investing into this new innovation. Our next phase of growth will take solutions across sector, and I am delighted to participate in the Climate Challenge Lab at COP27 inside the Innovation Zone.”

Alex Cornell du Houx, President & Co-Founder of The Elected Officials to Protect America, Marine Combat Veteran and Former ME state legislator also remarks on his time at COP27 and need for national responsibility:

“What’s great is at the Innovation Pavilion we are discussing innovations that will help every nation. New proven technologies will enable climate solutions to take hold in locations that are hard to access around the globe. An exciting time of promise as we come together for a more secure future for our planet.”

Another solution being highlighted at the Climate Change Lab is led by Stephan Nicoleau, the Managing Director of FullCycle commenting on a need for deep methane mitigation. Nicoleau remarks:

“The science has been clear - we need to implement deep methane mitigation and the roll out of real assets that can reduce methane emissions across key sectors - oil and gas, agriculture and waste among them. The task now is to move private capital and create enduring pathways for private sector resources to deploy into methane-abating solutions at scale, mapped to the needs of countries in a prioritized fashion. We are leading a private sector consortium coming together to support the Global Methane Pledge and suggest upgrades to its tenets to more closely align to material methane reduction on a global basis.”

