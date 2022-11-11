EOPA & Impact-for-SDGs inside the Innovation Zone at COP27 Discussing Global Climate Leadership

Elected Officials to Protect America Impact-for-SDGs - A global platform furthering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) Innovation Zone at COP27

The Elected Officials to Protect America & Impact-for-SDGs at COP27 Discussing Global Climate Leadership Inside the Innovation Zone's Climate Challenge Lab.

This UN Climate Conference is a reminder that the answer is in our hands and the clock is ticking.” — UN Secretary General, Guterres

SHARM EL SHEIKH , EGYPT , November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 6 to 18 November 2022, Heads of State, Ministers, and negotiators, along with leading climate minds are meeting in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh for the largest annual gathering on climate action. The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, or COP27, is the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference.

COP27 builds on the outcomes of COP26 to deliver action on an array of issues critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience, and adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change.

Addressing the global stage at the opening of COP27 on Monday, the UN Secretary General Guterres remarked, “This UN Climate Conference is a reminder that the answer is in our hands and the clock is ticking”.

Faced with a growing energy crisis, record greenhouse gas concentrations, and increasing extreme weather events, the “climate agenda” seeks renewed solidarity between countries, to deliver on the landmark Paris Agreement, for people and the planet. The Innovation Zone (Climate Action) seated between the arena of discussions at the UNFCCC and runs in parallel to the negotiations led by the COP27 Egyptian Presidency encourages inclusive cross-sector public-private partnerships to address climate solutions.

Impact-for-SDGs was selected to engage in the Innovation Zone's Climate Challenge Lab on the 14th of November 2022 as part of the "The 27 Climate Challenges of COP27" across the COP campaign. The high-level convening of 30 selected global leaders will address the forum topic around investing through a UN SDG lens with a cross-sector discussion from leading industry experts across financial services, industry, and government to showcase the catalytic solutions they are bringing to the table.

Some of the key speakers at the Innovation zone this week were:

Secretary John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Arab Republic of Egypt

Børge Brende President, World Economic Forum Geneva

The high-level convening on the 14th of November 2022 at the Climate Challenge Lab will feature industry leaders such as:

Alex Cornell du Houx, President & Co-Founder of The Elected Officials to Protect America (the only national non-partisan organization mobilizing veterans who are lawmakers on the environment)

Nisaa Jetha, Global Impact Strategist – Listed in top 20 Impact & Sustainability Start-up Leaders Across Europe (Founders’ Institute)

Ian Monroe, Founder of Climate + Positive Investing Alliance, President & CIO of Etho Capital and Lecturer at Stanford University’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences.

Platforms & Companies Participating:

Etho Capital® is committed to Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) principles, and develops investments that comply with the highest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. Any performance information provided on this website is past performance, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All investments are subject to market risk, which includes the possible loss of principal value. Consider an investment's objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

EOPA: Elected Officials to Protect America is a network of current and former elected officials who care deeply about protecting our planet and people. EOPA is committed to solving the climate crisis, ensuring environmental justice, and protecting our lands and waters. EOPA is the only national organization mobilizing veterans who are lawmakers on the environment. We educate through value-based storytelling, training lawmakers, and connecting elected officials to inspire strong environmental leadership.

Impact-for-SDGs (IFS) a global platform that furthers the alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) across the investment management space, large corporate brands & engages in global governance through high-level convening across the United Nations, Davos (WEF) & government.

The Climate+Positive Investing Alliance (C+PIA) cuts through greenwashing and empowers investors to align all portfolio assets with a Climate+Positive planet now, not decades in the future. C+PIA Members pledge to make their portfolios aligned with net climate solutions instead of net climate pollution, while sharing best practices and supporting each other in this journey

FullCycle: FullCycle invests in growth stage companies with developed climate-critical technologies that have the capacity to abate the most harmful greenhouse gases. FullCycle accelerates commercialization and asset deployment as a capital and operational partner. The firm has developed a unique investment model specifically designed to accelerate the deployment of these technologies, driving forward the low carbon real asset transition.