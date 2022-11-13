Medicotec announces new CEO, Dheeraj Khatore appointed
Medicotec's Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Dheeraj Khatore as Medicotec's CEO, from 14 November 2022.
Medicotec's Board are delighted to appoint someone of Dheeraj's calibre as CEO to lead Medicotec through our next phase of growth.”DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicotec's Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Dheeraj Khatore as Medicotec's CEO, from 14 November 2022. Khatore will guide the organization in its mission to reduce the global impact of infection and disease.
— Joe Ward - Managing Director
Khatore is an experienced healthcare executive with extensive global leadership experience, including as CEO and Vice President at American Accreditation Commission International AACI (India), CEO at Emerge Medical Services (United Arab Emirates) and CEO at Life One EMS (India). He has significant public and private healthcare management experience across digital health transformation, accreditation, auditing, paramedicine, and critical care and has worked and trained with entities such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (United Arab Emirates) and many leading organisations across the USA, Gulf Co-operation Council, and South Asia.
Medicotec Managing Director Joe Ward commented: “As Medicotec continues to focus on achieving our global ambitions by building our medical technology products and services, we’re delighted to appoint someone of Dheeraj's calibre as CEO to lead Medicotec through our next phase of growth.”
Khatore will start at Medicotec on 14 November 2022. He will work closely with Ward to manage Medicotec’s global operations starting with clinical trials and medical regulatory applications. Khatore will also oversee the launch of Medicotec's first regional Medical AI Hub in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This Hub will provide artificial intelligence services to medical organizations across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.
Ward continued: “Dheeraj is a renowned healthcare technology leader who is passionate about supporting our customers and is committed to Medicotec’s mission of reducing global mortality rates from infection and disease. Founded in Australia and having expanded to the USA and now the Middle East, Medicotec is a purpose-driven business whose objective is to make lifesaving medical AI technology accessible to healthcare organizations around the world.”
Khatore commented: “I’m thrilled to be appointed as CEO and appreciate the Medicotec Board’s confidence in me. I believe the AI technology that Medicotec is developing is critical for medical providers. There are huge opportunities in front of us and I’m committed to building on the company's great momentum, in line with Medicotec's values. I’m looking forward to meeting Medicotec's people, partners, customers, and shareholders around the world, and leading the business through its next stage.”
