Revolutionary AI System developed by Australian company Medicotec could help to save millions of children's lives
Medicotec, an Australian medical technology company based in Darwin, has completed a successful feasibility study of its AI to detect sepsis in children
At Medicotec, we believe that AI represents a seismic shift in technological advancement that has the power to change the world. We are proud to be leading this transformative movement in healthcare.”DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicotec, an Australian medical technology company based in Darwin, has completed a successful feasibility study of its AI algorithm to detect sepsis in paediatric patients in partnership with Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai, India. The retrospective cohort study comprised 67 paediatric patients across multiple hospital departments. The AI algorithm demonstrated exceptional performance, accurately identifying every sepsis patient an average of 15 hours before clinical diagnosis and raised no false alarms.
— Joe Ward, Medicotec Founder & Managing Director
Medicotec CEO, Dheeraj Khatore, commented, “This study marks a significant milestone for us, as we embark on our mission to improve healthcare outcomes for patients worldwide. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that affects millions of people around the world, and its early detection is critical for ensuring timely treatment and a positive outcome. With the help of our state-of-the-art AI technology, we believe we can make a significant impact on the early detection of this devastating condition.”
According to the World Health Organization, sepsis claims over 11 million lives each year, making it the leading cause of death globally. Nearly half of all sepsis cases occur in children, with 2.9 million deaths a year in children under 5 years. The early diagnosis of sepsis is critical to improving patient outcomes, as according to a study in Critical Care Medicine, each hour's delay in treatment increases the patient's risk of death by 7.6%.
Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, Wadia Hospitals CEO stated that “We at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Mumbai, are always at the forefront of adopting new technology and innovations in the field of healthcare. We are happy the collaboration with the Medicotec team for the study to develop an algorithm to predict the occurrence of sepsis in children has shown promising results. Sepsis in our subcontinent is rampant and spreads more rapidly in neonates & young infants, thereby increasing their morbidity and mortality significantly. If further proven to be effective, this algorithm could enable doctors all over the world to diagnose sepsis early-on and start appropriate therapy at an optimal time in the admitted patients. Early diagnosis could additionally help decrease wastage of precious resources like medicines (inotropes, antibiotics), decrease ICU transfers and prevent development of antibiotic resistance, which is an alarming issue these days. This algorithm could also help decrease the financial burden of the patients with timely intervention. We will further test the model and study the intervention in our NICU which is one of the largest NICU’s in the World.”
The flawless sensitivity and precision achieved in the study, both 100%, demonstrate the algorithm’s ability to accurately detect sepsis in its early stages, which could enable healthcare providers to take swift action with a potentially lifesaving medical intervention. The study results are a testament to Medicotec's expertise and dedication, with the next step for the company being to pilot their sepsis detection clinical decision support system Patient Defender™ in a live clinical setting for both paediatric and adult patients at select hospitals.
Medicotec Founder and Managing Director, Joe Ward, commented “In an era of unprecedented technological innovation, the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize healthcare is truly remarkable. At Medicotec, we believe that AI represents a seismic shift in technological advancement that has the power to change the world. By leveraging vast amounts of patient data, our clinical decision support systems can provide healthcare providers with accurate and actionable insights that can be used to make more informed treatment decisions. By partnering with leading healthcare providers and organizations around the world, we aim to develop AI-powered solutions that can tackle major global health challenges, such as sepsis, which claims millions of lives every year. Medicotec are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative movement in healthcare.”
About Medicotec
Medicotec are committed to developing ground-breaking technology that tackles major global health challenges. Our team of experts, including data scientists, medical professionals, and technology specialists, work together to develop clinical decision support systems that can analyse vast amounts of patient data, providing accurate and actionable insights to healthcare providers. With a focus on early detection of life-threatening conditions, our solutions are designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.
