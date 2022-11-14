New titles due from Chiselbury in the run-up to Christmas
We are very excited to publish such diverse and outstanding new books in the coming weeks. Each and all would make great Christmas presents!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury, the independent publisher, is pleased to announce its line-up for the run-up to Christmas with the imminent publication of three new titles and two republications of long out of print works by James Leasor. The new books are available for pre-order, at a discount to list price, from the Chiselbury website.
‘A Soldier’s Wife’ is the second book by 96-year-old Margaret Ford – labelled in 2019 as the world’s oldest debut author, when Pan Macmillan published her best-selling ‘A Daughter's Choice: A True Story of Hardship, Heartache and Hope’. That book was described by the Daily Mail as “achingly poignant… intensely passionate”. A Soldier’s Wife tells the full story nine decades of change and challenge she has witnessed, with a marriage to a professional soldier stretching over six decades.
‘Ridgeway’, by Nick Watts, is a political thriller set with a background of the run-up to a UK General Election. It involves a web of scheming, treachery and death, with a hero who has to battle against dark forces to discover the truth. It is long-time political consultant Nick Watts’ first novel.
‘Spanish Practices’, under the pen name of Richard Townsend, weaves together nearly half a century of observations by Rico, an Englishman married into an eccentric family who run a wine business in a left-behind corner of Spain. Through the interplay of rivalries, conflicts and vicissitudes, ‘Spanish Practices’ illuminates the idiosyncrasies of Spanish ways and exemplifies the travails of a society in the throes of wholesale transformation.
Chiselbury will also shortly be republishing two more of James Leasor’s works: ‘The Serjeant-Major’, the biography of the legendary R.S.M. Ronald Brittain M.B.E Coldstream Guards, the so-called loudest voice in the British Army and a household name in the 1950s; and ‘Rats – the Story of a Dog Soldier’, written under the pen name of ‘Max Halstock’, it chronicles the life of a terrier who adopted, and was adopted by, the British Army units serving in Crossmaglen, the centre of so-called ‘Bandit Country’ in Northern Ireland during the Troubles and who was awarded two medals for gallantry.
