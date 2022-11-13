FW: road closure I 91 S Bradford

From: Breadmore, Jamie

Sent: Sunday, November 13, 2022 3:15 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert; AOT - TMC

Subject: RE: road closure I 91 S Bradford

Lane is now open

Please drive safely

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

I 91 sb at MM 98.4 fast lane is closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

