Bình Dương expo opens

VIETNAM, November 12 - BÌNH DƯƠNG – The 2022 Bình Dương EXPO that opened on November 11 will have two main activities: ‘Program for Demand - Supply Connection in Bình Dương Province’ and ‘Bình Dương Tea and Coffee.’

Organised by the province Department of Industry and Trade, its Investment and Trade Promotion Center and World Trade Centre Bình Dương New City, it will go on until November 14.

It offers manufacturers and distributors the opportunity to launch new products and technologies, and appoint agents.

On display are products from more than 150 domestic and foreign companies in the agro-forestry, handicrafts, fine arts, furniture, apparel, technology, and consumer sectors.

Machinery manufacturers from Italy, Germany, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and China, and timber suppliers from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand are in attendance.

Mai Hùng Dũng, permanent vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said seminars on product supply, digital transformation, e-commerce development, and others are on the agenda.

The province is home to 4,000 foreign companies from 65 countries and 60,000 domestic ones.

It attracts the second highest amount of FDI in the country. – VNS