Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,384 in the last 365 days.

A Practical Guide For Business: Air Pollutant Emission Assessment

Developed by the CCAC, Stockholm Environment Institute, and IKEA Group, this guide enables companies to quantify the air pollutant emissions along their value chains.

The guide enables businesses to create a global overview of their air pollution emissions as a way to spur actions to reduce emissions. Enabling a baseline analysis of a company’s global air pollution emissions is a crucial first step to set the stage for mitigating action. It can also make it possible to undertake health or other impact assessment analyses.

At a later stage, SEI intends to develop methods to estimate the local impacts of air pollution emitted down a company’s supply chain.

You just read:

A Practical Guide For Business: Air Pollutant Emission Assessment

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.