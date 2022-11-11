A Practical Guide For Business: Air Pollutant Emission Assessment
Developed by the CCAC, Stockholm Environment Institute, and IKEA Group, this guide enables companies to quantify the air pollutant emissions along their value chains.
The guide enables businesses to create a global overview of their air pollution emissions as a way to spur actions to reduce emissions. Enabling a baseline analysis of a company’s global air pollution emissions is a crucial first step to set the stage for mitigating action. It can also make it possible to undertake health or other impact assessment analyses.
At a later stage, SEI intends to develop methods to estimate the local impacts of air pollution emitted down a company’s supply chain.