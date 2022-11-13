NOT JUST NET-ZERO BUT CARBON-NEGATIVE: 1 TON OF ALGAE ABSORBS >2 TONS OF CO2 BY MARKET LEADER
Regaia Energy (Singapore), the #1 Crude Algae Oil (CAO) producer with Finamatrix, provides CAO ($FIX) to tackle climate change on a secure blockchain.
Boustead Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BSTEAD)
SINGAPORE, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cost of CAO with A-MAP technology has significantly been reduced and is competitive with Saudi crude oil (~US$20/barrel), resulting in CAO as a viable replacement for fossil fuels as evidenced by >US$50 billion in secured orders by oil majors.
$FIX is the world's first and only tradable utility token/instrument and the base price of CAO by the CAO market leader.
CAO has gained >70% at the all-time high this year and >35% YTD as of 1 Nov 2022.
$FIX is the market cap base value of the CAO industry, making it the truly #1 ESG crypto partnering with the #1 CAO producer (Regaia Energy, Singapore, owning A-MAP technology representing Next Generation Oil with Boustead, KLSE: BSTEAD as a key institutional investor), that permanently records the CAO price. $FIX has a maximum of 50 million supply serving 50 million commodity (oil) traders based on ad analytics.
$FIX provides the lowest fees; a minimum purchase of 0.01 $FIX; instant settlement; and automated trading bots, enhancing productivity and efficiencies in the supply chain and trade finance of the CAO industry.
From 31-Mar-2022, CAO prices are recorded permanently on a secure public blockchain, a crypto-verified ledger and base price for $FIX and market cap or value (MV) benchmark (Algae market potentially worth $320 billion, Bloomberg).
CRUDE ALGAE OIL PRICES ($FIX) CRYPTO-DATABASE:
1-Apr-2022: US$1381/MT – MV: US$69.1B
1-May-2022: US$1607/MT – MV: US$80.3B
1-Jun-2022: US$1624/MT – MV: US$81.2B
1-Jul-2022: US$1269/MT – MV: US$63.5B
1-Aug-2022: US$1364/MT – MV: US$68.2B
1-Sep-2022: US$1345/MT – MV: US$67.3B
1-Oct-2022: US$1221/MT – MV: US$61.1B
1-Nov-2022: US$1424/MT – MV: US$71.2B
ALGAE PROJECT REPRESENTED BY:
Peter Kim Jae Hoon, CEO, Regaia Energy Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Peter Lim, CEO, Promise Land Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Lanz Chan, CEO, Finamatrix Pte Ltd (Singapore)
