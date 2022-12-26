UNLOCK THE VALUE OF FINANCIAL MARKET DATA WITH ANALYTICS BY SINGAPORE'S FINAMATRIX

Award-winning Finamatrix offers a leading course in forecasting financial markets with the latest risk-optimization techniques.

SINGAPORE, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applying the best-in-class predictive risk analytics to the financial data of the top 100 tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, etc., participants can learn from the leading NASDAQ-100 Risk-Tech Database (since 1985), Finamatrix.NET, which won three global awards in 2018-2019 for Best A.I. Technology.

Singapore's Finamatrix has introduced a course "FORECASTING FINANCIAL MARKETS WITH RISK-DATA ANALYTICS" in machine learning applied to stock markets, forex (FX), commodities, cryptocurrencies, and other financial market data.

The course is dedicated to teaching participants how Math can unlock the value of data, helping participants become Risk-Data Analysts, etc.

Besides as a response to the Financial Modelers’ Manifesto to avoid over-complexity and model-overfitting that leads to math-led failures, this course is suitable for all levels as complete guidance will be provided.

Learning outcomes include helping people enhance their financial decisions and expand their career options with avant-garde optimisation techniques delivered through flexible online learning.

The trainer for the course is the founder and CEO of Finamatrix, Dr Lanz Chan, PhD, a Singaporean, 47, ex-UBS banker, licensed fund manager and Professor, who has coached over 5,000 students in universities and in public lectures/programmes. He has extensive gaming and financial forecasting experience from Macau, Switzerland and Singapore.

The course is open to anyone who wants to learn statistical skills in financial markets, individuals with varying risk appetites who wish to develop careers in roles such as analyst, trader, etc., and entrepreneurs who want to learn more about practical methods in risk management.

More details can be found at: https://finamatrix.net/cert/