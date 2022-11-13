Energy Analyst David Rewcastle of Connecticut Featured in Exclusive Interview
David Rewcastle, an energy analyst with decades of experience working in finance, was recently featured in the online research publication.DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Rewcastle, an energy analyst with decades of experience working in finance, was recently featured in the online research publication, SurveyNow.
SurveyNow is a data research firm that recently conducted a survey on the current energy prices compared to the 2008 financial crisis. One of the executives surveyed, David Rewcastle shared his thoughts.
In the article, David Rewcastle discussed his work, commitment, and experiences as an energy analyst at financial firms and his philosophy on the current energy prices. He also shared valuable advice for those who are looking to enter the field of financial analysis.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to be featured in an interview that will help younger financial analysts navigate the industry.” David Rewcastle stated.
As of November 2022, there are over 387,954 finance analysts currently employed in the United States. The average age of an employed finance analyst is 40 years old. With the help of financial experts like David Rewcastle sharing industry experience, we can lower the average age.
When asked when he received his first recognition as a financial analyst, David Rewcastle stated “My first recognition came 3 years later in 2007 when Starmine/Forbes’s Stockpicker of the year in the gas utility industry, as well as the #4 analyst for oilfield services. During this time, I started as the Market Risk Analyst for Van Kampen’s Unit Trusts, ETFs, Bankruptcy Watch Lists, and Foreign Securities Watchlists in numerous market sectors and geographical regions for Argus Research”.
David Rewcastle is cited regularly regarding the energy, gas utility, & unconventional energy sectors in Bloomberg News, WSJ, AP, Reuters, Forbes, Investor’s Business Daily, CNN, Barron’s, Houston Chronicle, USA Today, and several regional papers. David is a member of the New York City Energy Forum, NYSSA, and the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts. He is a FINRA Series 7, 63, 86, & 87 license holder.
Read the full article here: https://surveynow.io/getting-to-know-david-rewcastle/
About David Rewcastle
David B. Rewcastle is an Equity and Fixed Income Analyst with a background in Finance, Economics, and Middle East Studies. David has been a security analyst in numerous industry sectors, originally with a concentration in Energy and Utilities for nearly two decades; receiving numerous accolades for stock picking returns and earnings estimate accuracy. David won the Wall Street Journal’s “Best On The Street” award for portfolio performance in the Oilfield Services Sector, has been awarded the top-ranked stock picker for the Gas Utility Sector by Starmine/Forbes Magazine, and Starmine/Financial Times rated David as the #3 analyst/stockpicker in the US Gas Utility sector.
Over the past five years, David has added the BioTech Sector to his area of analysis and discussions and moderated panels at industry conferences.
David Rewcastle is currently a Senior Analyst at E3 Research Associates, an Independent Third Party Research and Analytics Company, and an Instructor of Economics at the University of New Haven. He has been a Professor at the New York University School of Professional studies; teaching courses in finance, and valuation. and investment strategy in the Energy Industry. His background includes experience as the Senior Research Analyst at RHK/Source Capital Group, an analyst at Divine Capital Markets, Capstone Investments, Argus Research, and September Group Research Partners; a sovereign risk & ratings associate analyst at Fitch Ratings/Thomson Bankwatch; and a field analyst at Schlumberger’s Seismic Exploration Group. David has been a corporate instructor at Oak Leaf Energy Training and taught History and Economics at an International School from 1992-1994 while in Damascus.
David Rewcastle has a Master’s Degree in Near East Studies and Business Administration from New York University’s Institute of Near East Studies and the Stern School of Business where he majored in finance. His Master’s thesis was on the effects of petrodollar flows on economies and countries. David also studied at Damascus University and the American University in Cairo and earned a BA with a concentration on Petroleum Economics and Political Science in the Middle East from the Strategic Studies Department at the University of Calgary.
