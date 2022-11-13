A Rock Star, Oglala-Lakota Chief & Nonprofits Call On Exec Branch to Rescue 99 USFS & BLM Captured Horses from Slaughter
If you can provide a safe forever home for 2, 6, or all 99 of these magnificent wild horses and to help save them from sale to slaughter today, please visit the LWH site for links and more information. Photo: 18 BLM-branded wild horses, at-risk in Strouds
"Teach us to walk the Earth as softly as relatives to all that live."- A Sioux-Lakota Prayer,Photo: By Kathie Reidhead of Arizona Wild Horses- Save the Apache Sitgreaves Forest Wild Horses!
The emerging crisis is happening for the government-captured wild horses and burros and the 80% of Americans who oppose the gruesome slaughter of these magnificent beings due to a massive influx of BLM and USFS equines showing up in large numbers across the country, flooding livestock slaughter auctions.
In response to this tragic crisis Love Wild Horses, a California-based nonprofit, a rock star couple, an Oglala- Lakota Chief, Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Rallies, and Advocates for Wild Equines sent an open sign-on-fax letter to President Biden and Secretary Haaland, calls for immediate help to save 99 horses from export for inhumane slaughter in other countries.
The groups, collectively with more than 2 million supporters, implore the Executive Branch to instruct the Bureau of Land Management and the United States Forest Service Agency to rescue the 80 BLM-branded mustangs and burros from Livestock-kill buyer auctions and to save them now from the life-threatening danger of harm and the most brutal death in 1. Bowie, Texas, 2. Stroud, Oklahoma, 3. Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, 4. Peabody, Kansas, 5. Cleveland, Tennessee, 6. Asheboro, North Carolina, and 7. Cleburne, Texas, 8. Rusk, Texas, 9. Rollin hill Farm, Virginia, 10. Southern Wisconsin, and 11. Scottsdale, Arizona
Rock star Dewey Bunnell, a Founding Member of the band "America" lends his voice with hope to save the horses in time:
"As the composer of the song Horse With No Name, I am particularly interested in the fate of America's wild horses. My wife and I adopted one of the BLM wild horses from Reno, Nevada, holding pens. We named her Noname in reference to my song. It is heartbreaking to think what may lie ahead for these very intelligent, beautiful horses. Our horse with no name represents all of these wild amazing animals. ~With Respect, Dewey and Penny Bunnell"
The Extortion of BLM-branded horses and burros:
The livestock auctions force sanctuaries and citizens to bid against kill buyers for the BLM-branded horses. This extortion is creating an enormous burden to pay exorbitant prices to save these horses from horrific suffering that is unjustly and enormously falling upon citizens, sanctuaries, and rescues due to the BLM's expedited mass removals of wild horses and burros from public lands and the BLM's enticing $1,000. adoption incentive program, many of the sanctuaries are presently full.
It is incredibly unethical to place the formerly free wild horses after capture in inhumane and life-threatening conditions and then charge back to citizens, to have no choice but to pay the skyrocketing fees to kill buyers to save them from export for tortuous slaughter.
All who revere these icons of freedom are urging President Biden and Secretary Haaland:
1. To rescue the 99 endangered BLM-branded and USFS horses and burros in 10 livestock auctions, from suffering and threat of sale for slaughter.
2. To stop the betrayal and extortion of the horses and burros, citizens, and nonprofit organizations: Enact a safety net humane care program for all adopted BLM-captured wild horses and burros, including fines for any person who causes harm, threat, or death and suffering to the horses. To create an urgently needed safety for the BLM and USFS captured mustangs and help to stop the extortion of the horses by the horse slaughter exporter tradespeople; by imposing a new $5.000. Fine for neglectful adopters per horse for their egregious action in dumping and endangering the animals in livestock-kill buyer auctions, and after they pocketed the BLM's $1,000. entrustment adoption incentive.
3. Support the will of the majority voice of the 80% of Americans who oppose horse slaughter by closing America's borders to export our horses for slaughter and by supporting moving the SAFE ACT HR 3355 and S 2732 forward for a vote by the House of Representatives and the Senate.
4. To work with nonprofit organizations such as LWH to adopt cost-effective solutions and new studies to manage free-roaming wild horses and heal our vast grassland ecosystems to help sustain them and save the horses and surrounding communities from wildfires and climate change.
The majority is calling to help shift the paradigm to implement compassionate solutions that benefit the survival of our lands, wild ones, indigenous and surrounding communities, Mother Earth, and all stakeholders.
Chief Lee Plenty Wolf, Director on the LWH Board and Founder of White Horse Creek Council, shares his wisdom as a Native American elder- "Horses are sacred to me, my people, and many people, and I ask that you do all within your power to protect them today. The help we receive from wild horses will help us work on positive solutions for wildlands and the climate change crisis that Mother Earth and we all face. Climate change is real; we need to make changes as soon as possible, or else, we are self-destructing."
The Free Roaming Wild horse and Burro Act of 1971 clearly state that the BLM shall not endanger or cause suffering or harm to the horses. The BLM's incentive program, and lack of a safety net to protect the horses after adoption from export to Mexico and other countries for sale to the most inhumane, brutal slaughter, are causing immense suffering and harm for thousands of horses.
The positive intent of this Law enacted is clear; a great deal of entrustment is granted to the BLM and its affiliates to honor its true purpose, and we are seeing many misinterpretations and wrongful manipulation of this Law harming the horses and burros and the land.
We need your help to close these loopholes to truly protect the last of our wild horses and burros and our grassland ecosystems to survive and thrive today and for future generations.
Private, Tribal, or State Land Stewards interested in LWH Partnerships-May Contact the Nonprofit through their Website.
A Sacred Rescued Herd of 20 At-Risk Wild Horses, Now Run Free -in a LWH Supported Equine Rewilding Wildfire and Climate Change Protection, Healing Land Study!