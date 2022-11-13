California Dental Group Buys Back Halloween Candy to Send to the Troops

Bellflower, CA dental office participates in the Halloween Candy Buy Back program which provides a generous and helpful treat for our troops serving overseas.

BELLFLOWER, Calif., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Dental Group in Bellflower, CA, participated in this year's Halloween Candy Buy Back Program, geared towards reducing dental cavities by buying back Halloween candy and paying the participants for every pound of candy collected.

All 115 pounds of Halloween candy that was collected, was donated to Move America Forward, who puts the candy into military packages and sends it to the brave men and women serving our country overseas.

"Overall, it's a win-win for the parents and children. The parents get rid of excess Halloween candy, while the children make a profit and make a positive impact on our troops overseas," said California Dental Group founder Dr. Kamran Sahabi.

The program was very simple. Parents and children brought in their leftover Halloween Candy to California Dental Group in Bellflower, CA from 9am – 5pm on November 02 – 04.

"We placed the candy on a scale, weighed it and paid the participants a dollar per pound of candy that was collected. Along with the money that they received the participants as well were given cupcakes and a goodie bag filled with dental goodies," Kathia Rodas, California Dental Group Marketing and Public Relations Representative said.

Rodas said with the 115 pounds of candy that was collected, "we placed it in a box and shipped it off to Move America Forward."

As a dentist, founder Dr. Kamran Sahabi advises parents to limit the amount of sugar intake their children receive, especially during the holidays since Halloween is notorious for its candy.

"Instead of having a pound of candy negatively affect our children's oral hygiene, we are bringing out the smiles of our hardworking troops overseas," said Dr. Kamran Sahabi.

California Dental Group strongly believes in making a positive impact in the life of their patients and the community. "We want to grant millions of people across the country the smile that they deserve," said Dr. Sahabi.

California Dental Group plans to participate in the Halloween Candy Buy Back Program from this year forward.

Dr. Sahabi said that it's always a pleasure to give our troops a little reminder of home, while preventing tooth decay since it is the number one cause of tooth loss among children.

About California Dental Group

California Dental Group operates locations in Bellflower, Gardena, Glendale, Los Angeles, Montrose, North Hollywood, Riverside, South Gate, Tustin, Upland and Whittier. The practice specializes in cosmetic, implant, emergency, and general dentistry. For information, call 1-888-688-0001 or visit http://www.cadentalgroup.com.

