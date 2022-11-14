Submit Release
Sheldon Baker to serve as contributing editor of Q&A interviews to consumer lifestyle publication NaturAlley

NaturAlley is a lifestyle health and wellness magazine.

Michael Learned, well-known Hollywood actress played Olivia Walton in the hit CBS-TV show The Waltons.

Well-known brand marketing expert and media personality interviews will be published on multiple print and digital platforms.

I have long wanted to contribute my Q&A interviews to a national consumer audience and NaturAlley is providing such an opportunity.”
— Sheldon Baker, CEO, Baker Dillon Group
CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheldon Baker, chief executive officer for California-based nutraceutical brand marketing firm Baker Dillon Group and contributing editor for trade publication Nutraceuticals World, will now serve as contributing editor for lifestyle and health and wellness magazine NaturAlley.

NaturAlley magazine, currently published quarterly, is inspired by the idea that people can live their life to the fullest with a permanent sense of well-being by the conscience awakening that there is a hidden subconscious space keeping them from becoming aware of their surroundings.

NaturAlley features the latest regional and national information on holistic, alternative, and traditional health, providing a unique human-spirit integration that includes a close-up and personal look from celebrities, authors, notables, and Super Agers in pursuit of a healthy lifestyle to help revitalize the motivated health-conscious community.

“The paradigm of aging is a big part of the mission of the magazine to expose challenging topics to enhance the reader's lifestyle and the way we age,” says Jacquie Novoa, NaturAlley publisher. “Furthermore, we strive to keep our readers informed and exposed to various issues pertaining to keeping and maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle.”

“I have long wanted to contribute my Q&A interviews to a national consumer audience and NaturAlley is providing such an opportunity,” said Baker. “I will be focusing on people who have and do follow a healthy lifestyle. My initial interview will be with Hollywood actor Michael Learned, best known for her role as Olivia Walton in the long-running television show, The Waltons, and currently appearing in the Netflix series featuring serial killer Jeffery Dahmer.
Learned is in her 80’s and still going strong.”

For background and subscription information for NaturAlley visit www.naturalleyhealthmagazine.com. For interview consideration contact Sheldon Baker at sheldon@nutraink.com.

Sheldon Baker
Baker Dillon Group
+1 559-287-7191
You just read:

